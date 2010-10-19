More Desserts: Android 4.0 Called Ice Cream?

We already know that Android 3.0 is going to be called Gingerbread, and another slack-jawed executive let the cat out of the back about Honeycomb (Android 3.5), which is Google's version of Android that will be optimized for tablets. Now we've got word of the code name for yet another Android build: Ice Cream.

Forbe cites the president of ARM, Tudor Brown, as saying the next iteration of Android will be called Ice Cream. Google has already confirmed that Gingerbread and Honeycomb are the next two on the menu, but wasn't too eager to give Forbes additional information on the tasty treats we can expect to see after Honeycomb.

"The next platform release names are Gingerbread and Honeycomb," a Google spokesperson told Forbes. "Additional timing and details have not been released yet."

While Android users can expect to see Gingerbread in time for Christmas, Honeycomb is not expected until sometime in 2011. Mr. Brown did not provide any details as to when we can expect Android 4.0, aka Ice Cream, to hit devices.

*Image via Official Google Blog