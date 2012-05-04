Amazon Selling the Nokia Lumia 900 For $39.99

For AT&T customers eying one of Nokia's Windows Phone 7 devices as an upgrade, Amazon is offering the stylish new Lumia 900 on the cheap... real cheap. So cheap, in fact, you have to wonder what's up. Are Nokia's phones failing on the market even though they're getting great reviews? Or is Microsoft merely trying to saturate the market with this flagship device before the arrival of Apple's iPhone 5, taking a hit in the wallet?

For customers looking to establish a new individual or family account, the AT&T exclusive Lumia 900 (in black only it seems) costs $49.99 plus a two-year contract. But now here's an interesting twist: for current AT&T subscribers looking to upgrade their existing phone, the Windows Phone 7.5 gadget can be purchased for a cheaper $39.99 with a two-year contract renewal. Want to add a line? The phone costs $49.99 for an individual account and a meaty $139.99 for a family account. Getting the device as a replacement phone will cost subscribers $449.

Nokia's Lumia 900 is an extremely attractive phone sporting Microsoft's Windows Phone 7.5 OS. Hardware specs include a 1.4 GHz Qualcomm single-core SoC, a 4.3-inch ClearBlack AMOLED capacitive touchscreen (480 x 800), connectivity to AT&T's HSPA+ network (4G) and 802.11b/g/n for Wi-Fi. Other features include an 8MP rear-facing camera, a 1MP front-facing camera, 16 GB of internal storage (14.5 GB available), 512 MB of RAM, HD 720p video recording, Bluetooth 2.1 and more.

The Nokia Lumia 900 made its debut at the top of Amazon's best seller list after its launch on April 8. Since then, the gadget has fallen down to the fifth position, beat out by the Motorola Droid Razr Maxx 32 GB (Verizon), the Samsung Galaxy Nexus 4G (Verizon), the Samsung Brightside (Verizon), and the Samsung Galaxy S II Epic Touch 4G (Sprint).

InformationWeek suggests that the drastic drop in price may have something to do with sluggish sales of Windows Phone devices overall. Citing numbers ComScore released earlier this week, Windows Phone's U.S. market share fell to below 4-percent in March. Windows Phone 7, which launched at the end of 2010, has been praised by many for its innovative new approach to pumping live data to users on the main screen, but that praise hasn't translated into sales. But let's be honest here: there have only been a handful of different Windows Phone 7 choices since the start, and this latest edition -- Nokia's Lumia 900 -- is the most visually impressive of the bunch.

But Microsoft has some work to do. It dragged the ball in the mobile sector for so long that it's having to play catch-up at a rapid pace. What will help the platform is the release of both Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8 which will offer a more personal, universal experience. Until then, Microsoft will likely keep pushing the adverts for the current device which claims that everything before it was just beta testing. Clever, for sure.