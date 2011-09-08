Acer to Release Ferrari Edition Android Smartphone

You may be familiar with Acer's old Ferrari One laptop, an officially licensed Ferrari product that sports the iconic Ferrari paint job complete with prancing horse decals. Although the laptop won't be making a triumphant return any time soon, anybody who is looking to score a Ferrari product without lugging out a few hundred thousand dollars may be pleased to learn Acer is developing its very own Ferrari smartphone.

The Acer Liquid Mini Ferrari Edition will come equipped with Android's 2.3 Gingerbread operating system running on a 3.2 inch HVGA multi-touch display. The phone runs on a 600MHz processor and 512MB of ram and is also fitted with a 5 megapixel camera on the back and a microSD expansion slot.

Although you might expect a Ferrari licensed phone to be sporting a monstrous dual-core processor along with all of the fastest hardware possible, the phone at least comes with Ferrari engine ringtones and a beautiful Ferrari paint job to fulfill your fantasies of owning a Ferrari of your own. Still no details on pricing or availability but be sure to check out Acer's product page for more information.