Acer Aspire One Review

Chic Design, But Fingerprint Prone
Acer brings color to its netbook range. Alongside the "Sapphire Blue" of our model, the Aspire One is also available in "Seashell White," "Golden Brown" and "Coral Pink." Female buyers will most likely favor the latter, especially since the Aspire One is small enough to fit into just about any handbag.
Watch a video tour of the Acer Aspire One.
The design is attractive and fresh. The version we have here has a bottom shell in matt black plastic. The display surround is in a shiny black plastic. The lid and interior, on the other hand, are blue. The result is chic with a high-quality look. The metallic tone gives the impression that the casing is metal. But in actual fact, the palm rest is made of colored plastic.
Unfortunately the highly polished surfaces immediately reveal every single fingerprint. After a short time, both the lid and the palm rest became covered with many fingerprint smudges that needed to be wiped off.
Acer also brings a little color to the sides as well. The hinge fixtures have orange-colored rings with a small silver circle inside. The WLAN slide switch and the associated control lamps are located on the front right-hand side of the case edge. To the left above the keyboard are the LEDs for power and battery status, as well as CAPS and NUM locks status. The On button is in a small depression on the right-hand side and lights up green when the machine is in operation.
the 120GB 2.5" HDD versions are the ones to get (if you want one) and only the hard drive version will run XP nicely.
the SSDs suck on these things and are only good for running linpus linux
right now I can go to the my local store and pick one up for $409 CAD which is great because most of the comparable netbooks are $100 to $200 more expensive
Yes it does.
http://www.aspireoneuser.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=13&t=28.
The system interface that comes out of the box is designed to make it easy for people with no computer experience at all, but it is easily unlocked to get a pretty standard red-hat based system.
With a solid state drive (ssd), even if you drop it to the ground the data on the drive is safe.
The images in the gallery appear to contradict this statement.
Unless you always sit like a Mayan Chac-Mool or like you where driving an italian car (with your knees up)
My biggest complaint is with the keyboard. I generally like the layout and feel of the keys but since I live in Canada we get stuck with the Multilingual keyboard which halves the left shift key to make room for a special accent key and also changes the return key to make it smaller and put some extra keys beside it.
I can get a US keyboard on eBay for $55 plus shipping and may do this as this one is driving me crazy.