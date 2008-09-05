Acer Aspire One Review

Battery Life, Heat, Noise

The battery run times of the Aspire One are similar to those of the MSI Wind U100. Under load, which thus poses the greatest drain on the battery, the little Acer managed to run for 96 minutes. In idle mode, it can manage almost 2.5 hours. We were unable to make accurate specifications with regard to the battery charging time. The charging light on the unit switched off at 70 minutes but the Acer datasheets state that the batteries are 80% charged after an hour. It is unclear whether this also applies to the Aspire One. Thus, we are unable to say how long it takes for the battery to be fully charged.

Test MSI Wind U100 AcerAspire One A110L Low load WLAN active 130 minutes 142 minutes Load time 153 minutes 70 minutes* Prime95 full load 92 minutes 96 minutes

*see Text

Noise emissions

In Idle mode, the Aspire One is rather subdued, although a quiet, choppy fan noise can be heard. Under full load, the noise level is 35.6 dB (A), which is audible, but not excessively loud.

Load MSI Wind U100 AcerAspire One A110L Idle 32.0 dB (A) 32.2 dB (A) Full load 34.2 dB (A) 35.6 dB (A)

Temperature development

Without a load, the small Acer unit’s heat level is not an issue and the casing remains cool throughout, although the left underside does get slightly warmer. Under load, it does get a little warmer, but never hotter than lukewarm. This means the Aspire One is ideal to keep it on your lap at all times. Unfortunately, however, it falls over backwards if the display is opened more than 90°.