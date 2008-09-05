Acer Aspire One Review

Battery Life, Heat, Noise
The battery run times of the Aspire One are similar to those of the MSI Wind U100. Under load, which thus poses the greatest drain on the battery, the little Acer managed to run for 96 minutes. In idle mode, it can manage almost 2.5 hours. We were unable to make accurate specifications with regard to the battery charging time. The charging light on the unit switched off at 70 minutes but the Acer datasheets state that the batteries are 80% charged after an hour. It is unclear whether this also applies to the Aspire One. Thus, we are unable to say how long it takes for the battery to be fully charged.
|Test
|MSI Wind U100
|AcerAspire One A110L
|Low load WLAN active
|130 minutes
|142 minutes
|Load time
|153 minutes
|70 minutes*
|Prime95 full load
|92 minutes
|96 minutes
*see Text
Noise emissions
In Idle mode, the Aspire One is rather subdued, although a quiet, choppy fan noise can be heard. Under full load, the noise level is 35.6 dB (A), which is audible, but not excessively loud.
|Load
|MSI Wind U100
|AcerAspire One A110L
|Idle
|32.0 dB (A)
|32.2 dB (A)
|Full load
|34.2 dB (A)
|35.6 dB (A)
Temperature development
Without a load, the small Acer unit’s heat level is not an issue and the casing remains cool throughout, although the left underside does get slightly warmer. Under load, it does get a little warmer, but never hotter than lukewarm. This means the Aspire One is ideal to keep it on your lap at all times. Unfortunately, however, it falls over backwards if the display is opened more than 90°.
the 120GB 2.5" HDD versions are the ones to get (if you want one) and only the hard drive version will run XP nicely.
the SSDs suck on these things and are only good for running linpus linux
right now I can go to the my local store and pick one up for $409 CAD which is great because most of the comparable netbooks are $100 to $200 more expensive
Yes it does.
http://www.aspireoneuser.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=13&t=28.
The system interface that comes out of the box is designed to make it easy for people with no computer experience at all, but it is easily unlocked to get a pretty standard red-hat based system.
With a solid state drive (ssd), even if you drop it to the ground the data on the drive is safe.
The images in the gallery appear to contradict this statement.
Unless you always sit like a Mayan Chac-Mool or like you where driving an italian car (with your knees up)
My biggest complaint is with the keyboard. I generally like the layout and feel of the keys but since I live in Canada we get stuck with the Multilingual keyboard which halves the left shift key to make room for a special accent key and also changes the return key to make it smaller and put some extra keys beside it.
I can get a US keyboard on eBay for $55 plus shipping and may do this as this one is driving me crazy.