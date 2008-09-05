Acer Aspire One Review

Games and Media Player
Acer loads a wide range of games based on the old arcade classics onto the Aspire One. From a Super Mario Brothers clone (with penguins for Linux), there is Tetris and more. Acer appears to have fall into a Bubble trap. There is no other explanation for the focus on Bubble games. Bubble Billiard, or just Bubbles.... basically anything containing bubbles. And to complete the thematic crossover, you have Frozen Bubbles - penguins shooting at bubbles. Mah-jong and checkers and one or two other games have also been installed.
For a frivolous use of your time, the games serve their purpose. Admittedly they are unable to live up to Nintendo DS or PSP games, but they are not intended to. However, it is annoying that the Bubble games, at least, are only available as demo versions. Once you reach a certain level or exceed a particular length of play time, you are asked to purchase a full version, which is a little confusing as the majority of games can be played online free of charge.
Media player
Acer has also included a media player. Unfortunately, it is only of limited use for videos. The player could not handle Quicktime files (MOV) and XVID/DivX AVIs, but to our surprise was able to handle WMV videos. The "Media Master" is also picky when it comes to audio files. M4A/AAC files give it trouble. But it coped successfully with MP3, Ogg and, again surprisingly with WMA files.
the 120GB 2.5" HDD versions are the ones to get (if you want one) and only the hard drive version will run XP nicely.
the SSDs suck on these things and are only good for running linpus linux
right now I can go to the my local store and pick one up for $409 CAD which is great because most of the comparable netbooks are $100 to $200 more expensive
The system interface that comes out of the box is designed to make it easy for people with no computer experience at all, but it is easily unlocked to get a pretty standard red-hat based system.
With a solid state drive (ssd), even if you drop it to the ground the data on the drive is safe.
My biggest complaint is with the keyboard. I generally like the layout and feel of the keys but since I live in Canada we get stuck with the Multilingual keyboard which halves the left shift key to make room for a special accent key and also changes the return key to make it smaller and put some extra keys beside it.
I can get a US keyboard on eBay for $55 plus shipping and may do this as this one is driving me crazy.