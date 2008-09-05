Acer Aspire One Review

Games and Media Player

Acer loads a wide range of games based on the old arcade classics onto the Aspire One. From a Super Mario Brothers clone (with penguins for Linux), there is Tetris and more. Acer appears to have fall into a Bubble trap. There is no other explanation for the focus on Bubble games. Bubble Billiard, or just Bubbles.... basically anything containing bubbles. And to complete the thematic crossover, you have Frozen Bubbles - penguins shooting at bubbles. Mah-jong and checkers and one or two other games have also been installed.

For a frivolous use of your time, the games serve their purpose. Admittedly they are unable to live up to Nintendo DS or PSP games, but they are not intended to. However, it is annoying that the Bubble games, at least, are only available as demo versions. Once you reach a certain level or exceed a particular length of play time, you are asked to purchase a full version, which is a little confusing as the majority of games can be played online free of charge.

Media player

Acer has also included a media player. Unfortunately, it is only of limited use for videos. The player could not handle Quicktime files (MOV) and XVID/DivX AVIs, but to our surprise was able to handle WMV videos. The "Media Master" is also picky when it comes to audio files. M4A/AAC files give it trouble. But it coped successfully with MP3, Ogg and, again surprisingly with WMA files.