Acer Aspire One Review

Software
The Acer Aspire One uses a Linpus Linux distro. After the quick system start, which doesn’t even take 20 seconds, the user sees a selection interface that is divided into four sections: Connect, Work, Fun and Files. An additional button takes you to the settings. This means that the Aspire One is intuitive to operate.
The disadvantage is that this is a closed system. You are not able to install your own software. This limits you to the applications that Acer has provided on the Aspire One. Anyone with a little Linux knowledge will be able to use the console to find a way to install packages. But if these need to be compiled, you come across the next problem: the tools for compiling are missing. The installed Linpus Linux does not support RPMs.
The appearance of the interface is very similar to that of Window XP in order to not scare off the Windows converts. The windows have the typical blue Windows bar and three boxes to minimize, maximize/reduce and close the window can be found in the top right-hand corner. When the browser is open, you wouldn’t know at first glance that this is a Linux machine. When selecting an external hard drive, you should go for FAT32, as Linpus doesn’t read NTFS.
Productivity
There is nothing to stop you working on the Aspire One, with Version 2.3 of Open Office is installed. The program starts up quickly and works fine. A calendar and address book are also available.
Firefox 2.0.0.14 serves as the browser, An IM client called "Messenger" and an email program (Aspire one Mail) are also permanently embedded in the interface. The Connect section offers links to Google Maps, Wikipedia and Hotmail. The final link starts up an RSS reader.
"Photo Master" shows images in the commonly available formats, although image processing is better done with a more powerful laptop or PC.
the 120GB 2.5" HDD versions are the ones to get (if you want one) and only the hard drive version will run XP nicely.
the SSDs suck on these things and are only good for running linpus linux
right now I can go to the my local store and pick one up for $409 CAD which is great because most of the comparable netbooks are $100 to $200 more expensive
Yes it does.
The system interface that comes out of the box is designed to make it easy for people with no computer experience at all, but it is easily unlocked to get a pretty standard red-hat based system.
With a solid state drive (ssd), even if you drop it to the ground the data on the drive is safe.
The images in the gallery appear to contradict this statement.
Unless you always sit like a Mayan Chac-Mool or like you where driving an italian car (with your knees up)
My biggest complaint is with the keyboard. I generally like the layout and feel of the keys but since I live in Canada we get stuck with the Multilingual keyboard which halves the left shift key to make room for a special accent key and also changes the return key to make it smaller and put some extra keys beside it.
I can get a US keyboard on eBay for $55 plus shipping and may do this as this one is driving me crazy.