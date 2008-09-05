Acer Aspire One Review

Software

The Acer Aspire One uses a Linpus Linux distro. After the quick system start, which doesn’t even take 20 seconds, the user sees a selection interface that is divided into four sections: Connect, Work, Fun and Files. An additional button takes you to the settings. This means that the Aspire One is intuitive to operate.

The disadvantage is that this is a closed system. You are not able to install your own software. This limits you to the applications that Acer has provided on the Aspire One. Anyone with a little Linux knowledge will be able to use the console to find a way to install packages. But if these need to be compiled, you come across the next problem: the tools for compiling are missing. The installed Linpus Linux does not support RPMs.

The appearance of the interface is very similar to that of Window XP in order to not scare off the Windows converts. The windows have the typical blue Windows bar and three boxes to minimize, maximize/reduce and close the window can be found in the top right-hand corner. When the browser is open, you wouldn’t know at first glance that this is a Linux machine. When selecting an external hard drive, you should go for FAT32, as Linpus doesn’t read NTFS.

Productivity

There is nothing to stop you working on the Aspire One, with Version 2.3 of Open Office is installed. The program starts up quickly and works fine. A calendar and address book are also available.

Firefox 2.0.0.14 serves as the browser, An IM client called "Messenger" and an email program (Aspire one Mail) are also permanently embedded in the interface. The Connect section offers links to Google Maps, Wikipedia and Hotmail. The final link starts up an RSS reader.

"Photo Master" shows images in the commonly available formats, although image processing is better done with a more powerful laptop or PC.