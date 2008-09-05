Acer Aspire One Review

Display
The small 8.9" display has 1,024 x 600 pixels and is unfortunately reflective. The wide, shiny black surround is also distracting, but it can be blended out. However, if the sun shines directly on the display, the reflection becomes a real problem. Still, text can still be read surprisingly well, thanks to the Aspire One’s bright display. The brightest point measures 188 cd/m², but the darkest just 131 cd/m². On average the brightness is 162 cd/m². These numbers clearly show that the brightness is not evenly distributed across the display. But with the small screen, you don’t really notice this. The black level is 1.03 cd/m2, which gives the little Acer unit a contrast of 157:1.
The colors are generally pleasant. However, when compared to an external monitor you can see that they aren’t all that well represented. Reds tend towards orange and everything is a little paler than it should be. The viewing angle is sufficiently large for one person, while about 30° from the side the darker tones start to fall off. Seen from above the colors appear bleached, and from below they quickly fall off into black.
The lid can be opened rather wide. The hinges reliably hold the display in the required position. But if you open the lid more than 90°, the netbook falls over when you put it on your lap.
the 120GB 2.5" HDD versions are the ones to get (if you want one) and only the hard drive version will run XP nicely.
the SSDs suck on these things and are only good for running linpus linux
right now I can go to the my local store and pick one up for $409 CAD which is great because most of the comparable netbooks are $100 to $200 more expensive
The system interface that comes out of the box is designed to make it easy for people with no computer experience at all, but it is easily unlocked to get a pretty standard red-hat based system.
With a solid state drive (ssd), even if you drop it to the ground the data on the drive is safe.
My biggest complaint is with the keyboard. I generally like the layout and feel of the keys but since I live in Canada we get stuck with the Multilingual keyboard which halves the left shift key to make room for a special accent key and also changes the return key to make it smaller and put some extra keys beside it.
I can get a US keyboard on eBay for $55 plus shipping and may do this as this one is driving me crazy.