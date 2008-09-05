Acer Aspire One Review

Display

The small 8.9" display has 1,024 x 600 pixels and is unfortunately reflective. The wide, shiny black surround is also distracting, but it can be blended out. However, if the sun shines directly on the display, the reflection becomes a real problem. Still, text can still be read surprisingly well, thanks to the Aspire One’s bright display. The brightest point measures 188 cd/m², but the darkest just 131 cd/m². On average the brightness is 162 cd/m². These numbers clearly show that the brightness is not evenly distributed across the display. But with the small screen, you don’t really notice this. The black level is 1.03 cd/m2, which gives the little Acer unit a contrast of 157:1.

The colors are generally pleasant. However, when compared to an external monitor you can see that they aren’t all that well represented. Reds tend towards orange and everything is a little paler than it should be. The viewing angle is sufficiently large for one person, while about 30° from the side the darker tones start to fall off. Seen from above the colors appear bleached, and from below they quickly fall off into black.

The lid can be opened rather wide. The hinges reliably hold the display in the required position. But if you open the lid more than 90°, the netbook falls over when you put it on your lap.