Acer Aspire One Review

Keyboard and Trackpad

The keyboard uses small keys only 1.5 cm x 1.5 cm in size. And some characters only get half as much space. The CTRL key is on the outside left. The Windows key on the Aspire One is replaced by a Home key, which takes you straight back to the selection menu. Otherwise, the Aspire One offers a standard keyboard layout.

When typing, the keyboard makes a cheap impression. The keys do not put up much resistance, as a result, you often hit the bed of the keyboard, which doesn’t do your fingers much good when using the keyboard for an extended period of time. The keyboard also bends in the middle. Add to this the fact that the keys feel loose even though they are actually fitted perfectly.

The trackpad is a little on the small side, but that is to be expected with a unit of this size. But it functions perfectly and also offers a vertical scroll function. To enable the trackpad to be a little larger, Acer has placed the two narrow mouse buttons on both sides of the pad. This means that they are easily reached with the thumbs, if you hold your hands as if 10-finger touch typing. This is a clever solution, even if it does take a little getting used to. Clicking requires a fair amount of pressure, which is a tiresome process considering the small buttons.