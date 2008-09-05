Acer Aspire One Review

Keyboard and Trackpad
The keyboard uses small keys only 1.5 cm x 1.5 cm in size. And some characters only get half as much space. The CTRL key is on the outside left. The Windows key on the Aspire One is replaced by a Home key, which takes you straight back to the selection menu. Otherwise, the Aspire One offers a standard keyboard layout.
When typing, the keyboard makes a cheap impression. The keys do not put up much resistance, as a result, you often hit the bed of the keyboard, which doesn’t do your fingers much good when using the keyboard for an extended period of time. The keyboard also bends in the middle. Add to this the fact that the keys feel loose even though they are actually fitted perfectly.
The trackpad is a little on the small side, but that is to be expected with a unit of this size. But it functions perfectly and also offers a vertical scroll function. To enable the trackpad to be a little larger, Acer has placed the two narrow mouse buttons on both sides of the pad. This means that they are easily reached with the thumbs, if you hold your hands as if 10-finger touch typing. This is a clever solution, even if it does take a little getting used to. Clicking requires a fair amount of pressure, which is a tiresome process considering the small buttons.
the 120GB 2.5" HDD versions are the ones to get (if you want one) and only the hard drive version will run XP nicely.
the SSDs suck on these things and are only good for running linpus linux
right now I can go to the my local store and pick one up for $409 CAD which is great because most of the comparable netbooks are $100 to $200 more expensive
The system interface that comes out of the box is designed to make it easy for people with no computer experience at all, but it is easily unlocked to get a pretty standard red-hat based system.
With a solid state drive (ssd), even if you drop it to the ground the data on the drive is safe.
My biggest complaint is with the keyboard. I generally like the layout and feel of the keys but since I live in Canada we get stuck with the Multilingual keyboard which halves the left shift key to make room for a special accent key and also changes the return key to make it smaller and put some extra keys beside it.
I can get a US keyboard on eBay for $55 plus shipping and may do this as this one is driving me crazy.