What Does $1 Million Worth Of MacBook Pros Look Like?

Well, Still Boxed Anyways

Gee whiz, you gotta love private schools. In my day we were lucky if the place didn't blow away in a winter storm, and almost everything had chewing gum stuck in just the right place to get stuck on your clothes when you sat under a desk. Nowadays the private school kids are getting 500 MacBook Pros... Roughly $1 million worth, though I'm sure they got a discount somewhere or other.

Having gone to an Irish public school I can also answer your question before you ask it: The guy isn't breaking the lock, it's a metal seal with a unique bar code put on it that is commonly used in large shipments of high-value commodities. Just one more way of making sure five or ten of those beauties don't fall off the back of anything.

