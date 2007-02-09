What Does $1 Million Worth Of MacBook Pros Look Like?

Gee whiz, you gotta love private schools. In my day we were lucky if the place didn't blow away in a winter storm, and almost everything had chewing gum stuck in just the right place to get stuck on your clothes when you sat under a desk. Nowadays the private school kids are getting 500 MacBook Pros... Roughly $1 million worth, though I'm sure they got a discount somewhere or other.

Having gone to an Irish public school I can also answer your question before you ask it: The guy isn't breaking the lock, it's a metal seal with a unique bar code put on it that is commonly used in large shipments of high-value commodities. Just one more way of making sure five or ten of those beauties don't fall off the back of anything.

Thanks, Gizmodo.