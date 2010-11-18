This 3.5'' Floppy Is Really a USB Flash Drive

If you're in the mood for a little retro, Option8's Charles Mangin will bring you back to the days when programs and even Microsoft Windows was offered in nearly a dozen 3.5-inch floppy disks--a time before CD-ROM became widely used by publishers.

"Another weekend project," he said on flikr. "I decided that I would put a promotional USB drive I received at a tradeshow to good use. The drive itself was stuffed into something the size of a stack of business cards, and my thought was to try and cram those same innards into a floppy disk."

Mangin's DIY USB drive project actually consists of two old 3.5-inch floppy discs from IBM--the top of one holding the magnetic disk and the stacked bottoms of both, creating enough height to accommodate the storage of the USB connector.

As for the actual drive, Mangin used a business-card model and even retained the LED's original functionality. "I lined up the tiny LED on the USB drive with a piece of translucent plastic, which pokes through to the write protect notch in the corner of the disk," he said.

To see the whole project, head here.