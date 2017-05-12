Trending

Cord Cutter Alert: 1byOne HDTV Antenna Now Just $8

By Antennas 

Tired of overpaying for cable or satellite TV? Few options are as cheap as this HDTV antenna.

If you're ready to cut the cord but don't want to lose complete access to live TV, your best bet is to invest in an HDTV antenna. For a limited time, Amazon has the 1byOne 25-Mile Range HDTV Antenna for just $8.79 via coupon code "YDHXNK6A". That's one of the least-expensive HDTV antennas we've seen since the holiday season.

The paper-thin antenna gives you free, over-the-air access to local HD programming. Just place the antenna in an area with good reception, such as near a window, connect it to your HDTV using the included 10-foot coax cable, and you're set.

1byOne 25-Mile HDTV AntennaView Deal

Antennas with a 25-mile range are relatively inexpensive and traditionally sell for around $25. That's what makes this deal especially unique, as they rarely ever fall below $10. At $8.79, that price even undercuts the popular Mohu Leaf, which costs $19.99.

The 1byOne Antenna comes with a coax cable, adhesive mounting stickers, a 30-day refund, and 1-year warranty.