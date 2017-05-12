Cord Cutter Alert: 1byOne HDTV Antenna Now Just $8

If you're ready to cut the cord but don't want to lose complete access to live TV, your best bet is to invest in an HDTV antenna. For a limited time, Amazon has the 1byOne 25-Mile Range HDTV Antenna for just $8.79 via coupon code "YDHXNK6A". That's one of the least-expensive HDTV antennas we've seen since the holiday season.

The paper-thin antenna gives you free, over-the-air access to local HD programming. Just place the antenna in an area with good reception, such as near a window, connect it to your HDTV using the included 10-foot coax cable, and you're set.

Antennas with a 25-mile range are relatively inexpensive and traditionally sell for around $25. That's what makes this deal especially unique, as they rarely ever fall below $10. At $8.79, that price even undercuts the popular Mohu Leaf, which costs $19.99.

The 1byOne Antenna comes with a coax cable, adhesive mounting stickers, a 30-day refund, and 1-year warranty.