The World’s First AI-Powered Massage Chair Looks Like a Star Trek Prop

It may look like a spaceship Enterprise prop, but this is the Momoda AI Full Body Massage Chair. Xiaomi claims that it has a “zero gravity mode” and it uses artificial intelligence to give you massages.

According to Gizmochina, the $953 chair can be operated by the built-in XiaoAI voice assistant, which we can only hope it means it can understand when you moan out of pleasure and asks for more rubs on your shoulder blades.

The chair — which successfully crowdfunded in China — comes in one piece. It uses airbags that wrap around your shoulders, arms, legs, and feet to give you the massage. The company says that the airbags can give circular pressure, gently pads, or roll over your body.

It also has a graphene heating element that can keep a constant temperature on your waist and back.

Xiaomi says that the chair can detect your body’s shape and position in 3D in order to massage you correctly. I can only speculate that it uses AI to evaluate this, but the company doesn’t provide with any details. You can also instruct the chair to give you the massage in any way you want, being more intense or less in some parts.

The chair has Xiaomi’s home connectivity technology — MIJIA — which will connect to your Xiaomi or Poco phone and any other compatible device.

I was never a fan of automatic massage chairs but, looking at this one, I just want to hop into one and say “XiaoAI, make it so.”