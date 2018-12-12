Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Confirmed For U.K. and it’s Landing 'Soon'

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 was a bit of a jaw dropper when it was first announced back in October, and now the phone is confirmed for a UK launch.





When it comes to specs, it’s a powerful unit. It runs on a Snapdragon 845 processor at 2.8GHz, has up to 10GB of memory — which is a world’s first no less — it also comes with a 10:5:9 full screen display and has a ceramic back.

The reason it has a full screen display, is because it uses a slider that hides the dual front cameras, reduced antenna space by 72%. The slider is powered by two neodymium magnets and can be slid to take calls, take selfies and run your most popular apps.

The screen is a 6.39-inch HDR AMOLED display with 2,340 x 1,080 res and it sports a 3200-mAh battery.

Xiaomi is going big on photography with the Xiaomi Mix 3. It has a rear 12MP and 12MP AI dual camera. The slider houses a 24MP/2MP front-facing camera. With the handset, a new 10W wireless charger will be included in the box.



The inclusion of the slider does mean that it is a little thicker and heavier than other handsets but with a 93% screen-to-body ratio on the front, that's not much to complain about.



There is no official release date as of yet, unfortunately, but Tom's Guide was at the official launch in the UK today the handset is confirmed for 'early Q1' next year.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Specs