Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G is Real and It's Out in May

Xiaomi has revealed its first-ever 5G smartphone, the Mi Mix 3 5G. Announced at MWC 2019, the handset is an upgrade to its original Mi Mix 3, the company's slider phone.





Xiaomi announced that it was doing what it can to push 5G, partnering with Qualcomm for the tech inside the Mi Mix 5G handset. On board is an upgraded Snapdragon 855, as well as Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem.



The original Mi Mix 3 had a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and an X20 LTE Modem so this is a nice step up.



As for the rest of the specs, if you know the Mi Mix 3 the it will be very familiar. There's a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display, a mechanical pop-up 24-MP selfie cam and two 12-MP lenses on the rear. There's also 256GB of storage and up to 10GB of RAM.



Xiaomi explained in its press conference that it was going big on 5G, noting that it believes the technology will bring three main benefits: speed, ultra-low latency and increased connectivity.



Xiaomi has decided to give the Mi Mix 3 5G a very competitive price. It will be available in Europe from May, costing just 599 Euros ($680).