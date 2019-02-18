Here’s the Fastest Android Phone On the Planet (for Now)

Not only does the new Xiaomi Mi 9 look 1980s space-age laser funky good, but it apparently smokes every Android phone. It’s the fastest machine by a large margin.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

At least according to its Master Lu benchmark, the Chinese equivalent of Geekbench or AnTuTu.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 broke the benchmark's 400,000 point barrier for the first time. The phone uses a 2.84-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 running the MIUI version of Android 9.0 on 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with a 6.4-inch OLED 2,340 x 1080-pixel display.

(Image credit: Weibo)

The fact that the phone runs MIUI is an important factor, as the Master Lu test doesn’t just take into account the raw hardware power of each phone, but the actual performance of the operating system. In other words, it theoretically shows how fast it is for end users, rather than in a less realistic lab test.

For comparison, the new Lenovo Z5 Pro GT running the same CPU ranks at 356,679 points. The Honor View 20, which uses the last generation Kirin 980 processor, gets 319,410 while the Magic 2 scores 307,171. The Google Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, doesn’t get to the 300K mark, grabbing just 212,778 points.

The Xiaomi flagship also has a triple camera 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, with a front-facing 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 held in the u-shaped waterdrop notch on the OLED panel. It also has an ultrasonic fingerprint reader embedded on its display.

Xiaomi will announce the Mi 9 at the Mobile World Congress next week in Barcelona, Spain.