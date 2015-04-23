Xiaomi Mi 4i Is Slim, Colorful and Just $200

Xiaomi's new Mi 4i smartphone is officially a real phone, and it's looking pretty snazzy. Launching this month for roughly $205 unlocked, the super-affordable Mi 4i packs a 64-bit processor and a 13-MP camera into its slim and colorful body.
While the Mi 4i serves as a more wallet-friendly little sibling to the company's Mi 4 flagship, its design and specs are still compelling on their own. Xiaomi seems to have taken some inspiration from the iPhone 5c's vibrant color options. The 7.8-millimeter-thin Mi 4i comes in pink, baby blue and yellow, in addition to white and black. The handset is covered in a matte, anti-grease coating for better grip and fewer fingerprints.
On the inside, the Mi 4i is powered by a 64-bit, octa-core Snapdragon 615 CPU with 2GB of RAM, and touts an Adreno 405 GPU for intensive mobile gaming. The phone's 5-inch, 1080p display promises a 95-percent color gamut. Its 3,120-mAh battery is built to provide 11 hours of HD playback, and a whopping 59 hours of music playback.
The Mi 4i utilizes a 13-MP Sony/Samsung camera for photos, complete with two-tone flash for natural colors in low light. There's also a 5-MP selfie cam that offers a tool called Beautify, which offers 36 profiles for sprucing up your photos. The new handset runs Xiaomi's MIUI software, which adds a slick, iOS-inspired layer of gloss over the phone's Android 5 Lollipop backbone.
The Mi 4i is shaping up to be one of Xiaomi's most attractive and affordable handsets yet, and could resonate with smartphone shoppers who want powerful Android device dressed-up as an iPhone. The handset launches April 30 in India, though there's no word yet on global availability.
high end lol? the 615 is worse than the cheaper 6752, and arguably even worse than the 600.
have you even check if you can get a oneplus one because as far as i know u can now get it without an invite
God, this is annoying. NO, XIAOMI DID NOT TAKE INSPIRATION FROM APPLE!!! Could you please stop regurgitating this BS?!
Xiaomi MI2 was released in August, 2012:
http://drop.ndtv.com/TECH/product_database/images/410201451438PM_635_xiaomi_mI_2.jpeg
The iPhone 5C was released in October, 2013, more than a year later!
Xiaomi has ALWAYS released colourful phones, but as soon as Apple releases a colourful phone, crap journalists everywhere believe every other brand is copying Apple. It's so tiresome.
What you write just isn't true.
Xiaomi are known for supplying information about all the parts that make up their phones (unlike some other, bigger brands). The screens are absolutely excellent, made by Sharp and protected by Dragonglass or Gorilla Glass. They are always top-of-the-line. This is Xiaomi's main selling point: building excellent quality phones out of well-known brand parts and packaging it with their own excellent Android branch, MIUI.
The camera in Xiaomi phones is made by Sony. They are not shit, trust me. Not the absolute best, but certainly not the worst.
The "chips" you talk about are Qualcomm and Nvidia. Not exactly "low quality risky chips". Xiaomi released the first Tegra K1 equipped pad with the Mi Pad and one of the first Snapdragon 810 equipped phones with the Mi Note Pro. In fact, they use the exact same chips as Samsung (except the Exynos).
It is true that the warranties of Xiaomi are untested. But they have not yet launched outside of Asia, so I'm pretty sure you've never been in touch with their customer service. I've personally imported every phone I've owned from Xiaomi and I'm fully aware that customer service will be worse off because of it. Luckily for me, there have not yet been any problems with any of the phones I've been in contact with (MI2S, MI3 and Mi Pad).