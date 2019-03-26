Xiaomi’s New Tech Can Charge a Massive Battery in 17 Minutes: See It In Action

Xiaomi has come up with a 100W charging method capable of charging a 4000mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in a stunning 17 minutes, leaving the previous record holder in the dust. Check out this amazing video demonstration.

The time-lapse video — posted on the Chinese social network Weibo by Xiaomi’s Redmi brand General Manager Lu Weibing — shows how the Xiaomi 100W tech destroys Oppo’s 50W SuperVOOC, which is the current king of charging.

For comparison, Apple’s USB-PD 29W fast charging can only take a puny iPhone XS 2,658 mAh battery from 0 to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Apple’s fast charger only works from 0 to 79 percent, going slower when it reaches 80 percent. This is the same standard used on the Pixel XL

(Image credit: Weibo/Xiaomi)

Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 standard — which is present in many Android phones — can typically go up to 50 percent capacity of larger batteries in half an hour. The LG G5 2800mAh battery can charge to 100 percent in one hour and 18 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy’s Adaptive Fast Charging can fill a 3,000mAh battery in two hours while Huawei’s SuperCharge can max out the Mate 20 Pro’s 4200mAh battery in approximately one hour and ten minutes.

The fastest technology until now was Oppo’s SuperVOOC, a 50W standard that only takes 32 minutes to pour 3145mAh into a phone battery filling it to the brim from 15% charge. It’s a considerable bump over Oppo’s previous VOOC standard which enabled phones to charge up to 75 percent in 30 minutes. It’s also ahead of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, which can fill its 3700mAh battery up to 66 percent in the same time.

But it is not all about speed. It’s yet to be seen how Xiaomi’s fast charging standard will affect parameters like thermal performance or long-term battery life, which are important factors when judging the convenience of these charging methods.