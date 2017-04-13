Digital Game Refunds Could Hit Xbox One, Windows 10

Ever buy a digital game on your console that ended up being a letdown? Too bad you couldn't return it.

However, that could all change soon. Microsoft is testing a new return system that allows gamers on Xbox One and PC to get refunds for their games.

(Image credit: gaymerRaver / Reddit)

The self-service refund system, which is currently testing in alpha (read: may or may not ever actually see the light of day) was first spotted by some members of the Xbox Insider program. It allows for returns within two weeks of a purchase as long as you've only played the game for less than two hours. These are the exact same requirements that PC gaming platform Steam has for its refund program.

"We’re always looking for new ways to improve the customer experience and regularly release new features into the Insider Program to encourage and foster fan feedback, which helps us test and refine features before they reach general availability," Xbox wrote in a press statement yesterday.

"Earlier today, we enabled self-serve refund pilot testing for digital content via the Xbox and Windows Insider Programs and this testing is presently limited to select Insider members. Insiders can learn more about the criteria for claiming digital refunds via the Insider Hub. Beyond that, we have nothing further to share."

The system is a huge plus for gamers who have gone digital, giving them a bit more power in their decision-making. It gives them room to try games they wouldn't usually get without the risk of being out $60, and may expose audiences to new games. Some extra consumer protections never hurt, but Xbox will also have to actively monitor this program to prevent abuse.