Fortnite for Xbox One to Get Mouse and Keyboard Support Wednesday

At last! After a long wait, the Xbox One is getting an update to enable mouse and keyboard support on Wednesday, Nov. 14. And Fortnite will be one of the first eight games to take advantage of it.



(Image credit: Microsoft)

The company just made the announcement at it X018 event in Mexico City, after making the commitment last September:

“Support for mouse and keyboard input on Xbox One will arrive next week, with select titles enabled at launch for Insiders and even more coming [...] Epic detailed how Fortnite will be one of the first titles to offer mouse and keyboard input alongside previously announced Warframe in today’s update.”

MORE: PS4 vs. Xbox One: Which Console Is Right for You?

The following games will also add keyboard and mouse suppor this month: Bomber Crew, Deep Rock Galactic, Strange Brigade, Vermintide 2, War Thunder and X-Morph Defense.

Microsoft has also announced that Children of Morta, DayZ, Minion Master, Moonlighter, Vigor, Warface, and Wargroove will get support “in the future.”

Once the update is out, Microsoft says, all developers will have the necessary hooks to add support for these input devices in their games.

The company says that, to optimize the experience, it has implemented a “Designed for Xbox” mouse and keyboard program, which will have a dedicated Xbox key and support for Xbox Dynamic Lighting, which will enable these devices to light up depending on the action in the screen.

The first official devices with these features will come Razer at CES 2019.