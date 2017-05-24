Xbox Game Pass Lets You Binge on Over 100 Games

Microsoft has announced Xbox Game Pass, subscription service that lets you play more than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 backward compatible titles on your Xbox One console, Netflix-style. The service will launch on J une 1 and will cost $9.99 per month. Xbox Gold members can get early access to the service starting today (May 24).





According to a blog post from Xbox chief Phil Spencer, Game Pass will include titles from such developers as Bandai Namco, Capcom, 2K Games, 505 Games, Codemasters, Sega, Deep Silber, THQ Nordic, Warner Bros, Microsoft Studios and more. The initial game lineup will include Halo 5: Guardians, NBA 2K16, Lego Batman, SoulCalibur II, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Saints Row IV Re-Elected, NBA 2K16 and Tekken Tag Tournament 2, though Spencer notes that titles will rotate in and out on a monthly basis.

The Game Pass will let you download full games to your console, so you don't need to worry about constantly streaming new content like you have to on PlayStation Now. The games and add-ons included in Xbox Game Pass can also be purchased as a discount if you're a Game Pass member.

Select members of the Xbox Insider Program will get to test the service starting today (Feb. 28), though it may be a bit buggy ahead of official release.