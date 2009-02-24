Picture: Microsoft's Resident Evil 5 Red Xbox 360

Way back in January there was a rumor that Microsoft was going to coming out with a limited edition Resident Evil 5 Bundle complete with a red controller and a red console. The company has since confirmed that rumor and the console itself is pictured below.





When we wrote about this just after the holidays, one of the biggest issues we raised was whether or not people would buy the bundle would be influences by the shade of red the console actually was. Logically, we assumed it would be the same color as the red Xbox controller already available, which didn’t really conjure up anything fabulous in our mind's eye. Red and plastic is kind of lame and one of our senior editors came to the conclusion that red things are only cool when they’re big, in other words, firetrucks and Optimus Prime.



The original rumor (via Ars Technica) said the RE5 bundle would include a copy of Resident Evil 5, an exclusive Resident Evil 5 NXE theme, a download coupon for Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD and of course, red hardware and a red controller -- and it was spot on. Official word says the bundle will include a 120 GB Xbox 360 Elite, a wireless controller, black Xbox 360 headset, via-LIVE-downloadable-Resident-Evil-theme, Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix and a copy of Resident Evil 5 -- all for $399, the same as the usual Xbox 360 Elite.



We originally said that unless it was the right kind of red, no one (or very few) would be interested and a lot of you agreed. They’d have to get it just right for it to look in any way decent and if they got it wrong, forget it. That said, we weren’t counting on the bundle being priced so competitively. Fact is, people will probably buy this regardless of color if they’re on the market for a new console because it comes with all the extras at the same cost as an Elite on its own. I still think it looks cheap, but there you go. What do you guys think?



