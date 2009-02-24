Picture: Microsoft's Resident Evil 5 Red Xbox 360

Trending

Way back in January there was a rumor that Microsoft was going to coming out with a limited edition Resident Evil 5 Bundle complete with a red controller and a red console. The company has since confirmed that rumor...

When we wrote about this just after the holidays, one of the biggest issues we raised was whether or not people would buy the bundle would be influences by the shade of red the console actually was. Logically, we assumed it would be the same color as the red Xbox controller already available, which didn’t really conjure up anything fabulous in our mind's eye. Red and plastic is kind of lame and one of our senior editors came to the conclusion that red things are only cool when they’re big, in other words, firetrucks and Optimus Prime.

The original rumor (via Ars Technica) said the RE5 bundle would include a copy of Resident Evil 5, an exclusive Resident Evil 5 NXE theme, a download coupon for Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD and of course, red hardware and a red controller -- and it was spot on. Official word says the bundle will include a 120 GB Xbox 360 Elite, a wireless controller, black Xbox 360 headset, via-LIVE-downloadable-Resident-Evil-theme, Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix and a copy of Resident Evil 5 -- all for $399, the same as the usual Xbox 360 Elite.

We originally said that unless it was the right kind of red, no one (or very few) would be interested and a lot of you agreed. They’d have to get it just right for it to look in any way decent and if they got it wrong, forget it. That said, we weren’t counting on the bundle being priced so competitively. Fact is, people will probably buy this regardless of color if they’re on the market for a new console because it comes with all the extras at the same cost as an Elite on its own. I still think it looks cheap, but there you go. What do you guys think?

More pics on Kotaku.

15 Comments
  • Tekkamanraiden 24 February 2009 18:28
    Well not the glossy red everyone was hoping for but at least they gave it some shine.
  • hm_crespo 24 February 2009 19:24
    I think it's meant to be a "bloody red" (RE5 theme)
  • matt2k 24 February 2009 20:25
    hmm, would certainly be an eye catcher in most modern living rooms. The prevailing colours being black, white and silver.
  • skittle 24 February 2009 20:40
    Great... just one more xbox console to stock at work...
  • zak_mckraken 24 February 2009 20:41
    Looks cool. Hope it will be easy to find more red peripherals to match it.
  • Trialsking 24 February 2009 22:19
    Wow completely useless information. I definately will buy an Xbox now!
  • solymnar 24 February 2009 22:47
    Why is subtlety always thrown out the window?

    It would be easy enough to take the standard black elite and add some kind of RE5 oriented red graphics so that, from the front viewing it would still look good along other stereo equipment but from the sides you could see notable differences etc.

    Get all the bonus without the tackiness....

    my $.02
  • bustapr 25 February 2009 01:15
    What a bummer. I was hoping for a black elite with some bloody red designs on it. that just a plain ugly red xbox.
  • bigsexytaco 25 February 2009 01:16
    Clearly MSoft chose red to match the color the power button will inevitably display.
  • eklipz330 25 February 2009 02:25
    i think it looks sexy
