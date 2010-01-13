Microsoft: There's No Need for a New Xbox Yet

The Xbox 360 launched in 2005, and now with us in 2010, it's getting to that point in a console's typical 5-year lifecycle where platform holders and developers talk about the next-generation platform – except that's not going to happen.

The current console lifecycle will undoubtedly be one that will play out longer than the usual 5 years, as none of the big three have made any comments about their next-generation platforms.

Nintendo has said that there will be no Wii HD, dispelling rumors of even a slight technology refresh. Sony has yet to become profitable on its hardware sales. Microsoft is putting a considerable effort behind the motion sensing Natal hardware to launch during holiday 2010.

"I think it's important to say that the Xbox 360 is the console of the long future for us. There is no need to launch a new console, because we're able to give this console new life either with software upgrades or hardware upgrades like Project Natal," said David Hufford, senior director of Xbox product management in a briefing at CES, according to the Guardian. "The Xbox 360 was designed for a long life, and I don't even know if we're at the midpoint yet."

Midpoint? How would you feel if we were still gaming on the Xbox 360 into 2014?