Trending

Microsoft: There's No Need for a New Xbox Yet

By

New Xbox? You don't need no stinkin' new Xbox! Project Natal to give Xbox 360 that new fresh feeling.

The Xbox 360 launched in 2005, and now with us in 2010, it's getting to that point in a console's typical 5-year lifecycle where platform holders and developers talk about the next-generation platform – except that's not going to happen.

The current console lifecycle will undoubtedly be one that will play out longer than the usual 5 years, as none of the big three have made any comments about their next-generation platforms.

Nintendo has said that there will be no Wii HD, dispelling rumors of even a slight technology refresh. Sony has yet to become profitable on its hardware sales. Microsoft is putting a considerable effort behind the motion sensing Natal hardware to launch during holiday 2010.

"I think it's important to say that the Xbox 360 is the console of the long future for us. There is no need to launch a new console, because we're able to give this console new life either with software upgrades or hardware upgrades like Project Natal," said David Hufford, senior director of Xbox product management in a briefing at CES, according to the Guardian. "The Xbox 360 was designed for a long life, and I don't even know if we're at the midpoint yet."

Midpoint? How would you feel if we were still gaming on the Xbox 360 into 2014?

88 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 13 January 2010 04:11
    Well, it's good to be a PC gamer.. though I'm sure Natal will have some fun things, motion sensing in my experience is often played out by gimmicky games. What will really breathe new life into system is if developers peak out visuals and are forced to work on game-play and innovative ideas.
    Reply
  • festerovic 13 January 2010 04:14
    This is what I read:
    "We have lost $4 billion on this xbox thing. If we make another console, we lose the market share we have right now, and the only thing making money (software licenses) will dry up. So, we will continue to ride the current dominance into the future, and hopefully then we will make some money."

    Reply
  • logitic 13 January 2010 04:16
    I don't blame them for not making a new one yet. I know lots of people who still don't have a 360. Weird thing is everyone had an xbox and only like 6 of my friends own a 360.
    Reply
  • akhodjaev 13 January 2010 04:17
    That's wrong... because of these decisions
    MS stocks will be down even more....
    Reply
  • nun 13 January 2010 04:17
    if we re still gaming on the xbox 360 in 2014 then a lot more people will be going to pc gamming
    Reply
  • 13 January 2010 04:18
    Eff that I want DX11 on my new console now.....

    Looks like the PC gaming market might get some loven in the next few years if there are no new consoles.
    Reply
  • 13 January 2010 04:19
    Yeah, that graphics system with 512MB video memory will be hot shit in 2015 - cellphones will be outperforming that by then...
    Reply
  • fulle 13 January 2010 04:34
    Microsoft made a poorly constructed machine, that didn't account for things like proper cooling and has lost billions.

    Sony leveraged a system that was poorly designed as a game system to win a format war. The machine has serious design flaws, such as insufficient video memory, a difficult to program for processor, and overpriced components across the board. They lost their ass to the tune of billions.

    Nintendo marketed an overclocked gamecube with a gimmick controller to the casual gaming market. They did great in sales initially, only to realize casual gamers don't buy games, and let the console sit and collect dust after the novelty wore off. Making a slight profit off the consoles themselves, and getting healthy sales from in house titles, Nindendo's turning a profit overall, and doesn't seem to care that they could be doing much much better than they are.

    They all seem like screw-ups to me.
    Reply
  • backin5 13 January 2010 04:45
    We don't need new consoles, we rip people off just fine as it is.
    Reply
  • sliem 13 January 2010 04:54
    They should release a new version of xbox360 in 2012 and name it DoomsdayBox.
    Reply