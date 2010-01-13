Microsoft: There's No Need for a New Xbox Yet

The Xbox 360 launched in 2005, and now with us in 2010, it's getting to that point in a console's typical 5-year lifecycle where platform holders and developers talk about the next-generation platform – except that's not going to happen.
The current console lifecycle will undoubtedly be one that will play out longer than the usual 5 years, as none of the big three have made any comments about their next-generation platforms.
Nintendo has said that there will be no Wii HD, dispelling rumors of even a slight technology refresh. Sony has yet to become profitable on its hardware sales. Microsoft is putting a considerable effort behind the motion sensing Natal hardware to launch during holiday 2010.
"I think it's important to say that the Xbox 360 is the console of the long future for us. There is no need to launch a new console, because we're able to give this console new life either with software upgrades or hardware upgrades like Project Natal," said David Hufford, senior director of Xbox product management in a briefing at CES, according to the Guardian. "The Xbox 360 was designed for a long life, and I don't even know if we're at the midpoint yet."
Midpoint? How would you feel if we were still gaming on the Xbox 360 into 2014?
"We have lost $4 billion on this xbox thing. If we make another console, we lose the market share we have right now, and the only thing making money (software licenses) will dry up. So, we will continue to ride the current dominance into the future, and hopefully then we will make some money."
MS stocks will be down even more....
Looks like the PC gaming market might get some loven in the next few years if there are no new consoles.
Sony leveraged a system that was poorly designed as a game system to win a format war. The machine has serious design flaws, such as insufficient video memory, a difficult to program for processor, and overpriced components across the board. They lost their ass to the tune of billions.
Nintendo marketed an overclocked gamecube with a gimmick controller to the casual gaming market. They did great in sales initially, only to realize casual gamers don't buy games, and let the console sit and collect dust after the novelty wore off. Making a slight profit off the consoles themselves, and getting healthy sales from in house titles, Nindendo's turning a profit overall, and doesn't seem to care that they could be doing much much better than they are.
They all seem like screw-ups to me.