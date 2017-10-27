Best Buy Defends Charging $100 Extra for iPhone X

It's practically impossible to find discounts on newly launched Apple phones. But imagine being charged more than even Apple's listed price on a new iPhone.

You won't have to imagine that if you go shopping for an iPhone X at Best Buy. As first reported by Bloomberg, the retailer is offering the base 64GB iPhone X for $1,099.99 and the 256GB iPhone X for $1,249.99. In both cases, that's a full $100 over the Apple Store's price.

Overcharging for a popular product on its launch day isn't going to win many fans. In Bloomberg's report, a spokesperson for the retailer said its pricing offers customers flexibility. Here's the statement in full from Danielle Schumann, a company spokeswoman:

“Our prices reflect the fact that no matter a customer’s desired plan or carrier, or whether a customer is on a business or personal plan, they are able to get a phone the way they want at Best Buy. Our customers have told us they want this flexibility and sometimes that has a cost.”

To be fair, Best Buy only charges those prices if you pay for the phone in full. Buy the iPhone X in monthly installments from Best Buy, and you'll pay $41.63 per month over 24 months, which is in line with Verizon's monthly payment for an iPhone. Nevertheless, Best Buy is the only spot we've seen that's charging that much to buy the iPhone X outright, with many expecting the phone to sell out fast.

Best Buy expects to ship the iPhone X to customers by December 15. The Apple Store is also estimating a 5 to 6 week wait time for iPhone X deliveries.

On the positive side, the big-box retailer is currently in the midst of an excellent Apple sale with steep discounts on the 2017 MacBook Air ($250 off), Apple Watch Series 2 ($70 off), iPad Pro ($150 off), and iPad ($80 off).

To keep up on the latest legit iPhone X deals, be sure to follow updates we make to our deals story.