Workshop: A Digital Facelift for Your Analog Movies

With the right know-how, you can copy VHS and Super-8 movies to your PC. This workshop will also show you how to give your old movies a new, digital lease on life.

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft

"pdvcodec.dll"="Panasonic DV Codec"

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft

"vidc.dvsd"="pdvcodec.dll"

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet

"Description"="Panasonic DV Codec"

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet

"Driver"="pdvcodec.dll"

Once you've made these settings, Virtual Dub should have no problems handling DV type-1 files.

The freeware program Virtual Dub supports many video codecs.

Video codecs such as Huffyuv take up very little space on your hard drive and produce excellent video recordings.

Filter nameDescriptionInternet address
AntiflickerReduces image flickeringshelob.mordor.net
Chroma Noise ReductionReduces noisefreevcr.ifrance.com
DeflickerReduces image flickeringshelob.mordor.net
DelogoRemoves static visual elements such as station logosshelob.mordor.net
DeshakerReduces image shakinghome.bip.net
Flaxen's FiltersStabilizes and focuses images, reduces noise and chroma shiftingshelob.mordor.net
Noise Reduction/ Cropping FilterReduces noiseshelob.mordor.net
Radial Luminance CorrectionDarkens bright surfaces (hotspots)web.tiscali.it
RGB Adjustment FilterAdjusts red, green and blue sectionsshelob.mordor.net
Smart Smoother High QualitySmoother, reduces video noiseshelob.mordor.net
SpotremoverRemoves spots and scratcheskonstant.freeshell.org
Temporal CleanerReduces color noisehome.earthlink.net
Video Denoise FilterReduces noisewww.risingresearch.com
White BalanceHue, saturation, brightness, contrast, white balanceshelob.mordor.net