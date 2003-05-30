Workshop: A Digital Facelift for Your Analog Movies

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft



"pdvcodec.dll"="Panasonic DV Codec"

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft



"vidc.dvsd"="pdvcodec.dll"

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet



"Description"="Panasonic DV Codec"

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet



"Driver"="pdvcodec.dll"

Once you've made these settings, Virtual Dub should have no problems handling DV type-1 files.

The freeware program Virtual Dub supports many video codecs.

Video codecs such as Huffyuv take up very little space on your hard drive and produce excellent video recordings.