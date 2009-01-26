Verizon's $250 In-Home Cell Phone Booster

Trending

Verizon has a new, $250 router-sized device that will boost cell phone signals inside the home, promising connections that will make it easier to dump that old-school landline.

The catch with the Wireless Network Extender is that it requires connection to a broadband Internet line. While the idea seems like another VoIP gimmick, the company stated earlier today that the WNE is ideal for homes where location, geography, or structural conditions interfere with reception. Unfortunately, the device only works with Verizon phones, however the company said that Verizon Wireless customers will not be charged any additional monthly fees to use the WNE.

 “Our new Network Extender device will bring the full benefit of the Verizon Wireless voice network to the small but important segment of customers who may experience a weaker signal in their homes because of geographic or structural conditions,” said Jack Plating, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Verizon Wireless. “Current and prospective customers have told us they want this, and we are responding to that demand. For those who have wanted to sign up for Verizon Wireless service but hesitated because of reception problems unique to their home location, this is the answer.”

The device, manufactured by Samsung, serves as a "mini-cell site" (femtocell), routing Verizon Wireless calls through the customer's broadband connection (minimum speed of 300 kbps is required). According to the company, the WNE provides coverage in an area up to 5,000 square feet. However, it does not support EV-DO speeds and services that require it, V Cast and Location Based Services (VZ Navigator, Chaperone). Verizon said that consumers could still use those services, but only from the nearest Verizon Wireless cell tower.

Last year, Sprint began selling a similar device, the Airwave (also made by Samsung), for $100, but charges an extra $5 a month for its use. AT&T plans to release a femtocell as well, and is currently testing the technology in employees' homes, however unlike the other two, AT&T's femtocells will support 3G data connections. According to the Associated Press, T-Moblie USA chose not to take the femtocell route, and instead expand indoor coverage using Wi-Fi routers.

But even though the new WNE device has its limits, Plating seems optimistic about its benefits. "It’s like getting a million-dollar cell site in your home for $249.99,” he said. “Network Extender makes Verizon Wireless’ reliable network even more reliable, filling in nooks and crannies for customers who see the need.”

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 27 January 2009 03:02
    My question on something like this is if the cell phones will conveniently use this if the cell's signal is poor from a conventional tower (i.e. I install one in my house and my and my four neighbor's verizon signal is poor, so suddenly all my bandwidth disappear because we're all now using the booster all unknown to me).
    Reply
  • 27 January 2009 03:34
    @Psimitry

    if it's anything like sprint's setup, you wuold be able to limit who get's access based on phone number
    Reply
  • ram1009 27 January 2009 04:29
    None of the "solutions" I've seen will allow me to use the wired extensions I already have in every room of my house. I would never replace my landline with a cell phone I had to carry from room to room.
    Reply
  • 01 February 2009 14:02
    Sprint solution is called the AirAve, not the Airwave. Also I am not sure about this on the Verizon or AT&T versions but on the Sprint one the calls made while on the AirAve do not come off your plan minutes, which imho is a big deal. The lack of 3G access though is a problem and something I hope they work out real soon.
    Reply
  • jacksonmarketing 19 September 2010 11:29
    While the femtocell is a cool new emerging technology, if you're thinking about purchasing one to increase your signal strength at home I highly recommend taking a look at this article before doing so:
    Reply
  • jacksonmarketing 19 September 2010 11:32
    Here is the link for my above comment: http://ezinearticles.com/?Cell-Phone-Signal-Boosters-Vs-Femtocells---Which-One-Is-Right-For-You?&id=5022930
    Reply
  • 13 February 2011 20:36
    Using your cell phone as your primary home phone. I have used the "Xlink BT" in our rural home for a year and it works well. This unit connects wirelessly to your cell phone and is then hardwired to your regular phone. We have a primary telephone with several satelite units. It has the capability of connecting to 3 cellphones. Hope this helps
    Reply
  • 20 July 2011 20:01
    Does it handle data traffic? What speed can it handle? Any bandwidth caps from ISP internet providers?
    Reply
  • 22 July 2011 13:45
    If cheap Verizon added more directional radiators to their local towe,r WE their customers would not need to spend $400 bucks to solve the reception/transmission problem they have created !!!!
    Reply
  • 31 July 2011 02:01
    i just hooked one up and my verizon phones work great before i had no service now ive got full reception thanks verizon
    Reply