How To Make and Use a Bootable WinPE Drive

Serious Malware Clean-ups and Other Drastic Repairs

In some cases, it is impossible to get Windows to run at all when you try to clean up or manage it. This might occur when a PC catches certain types of viruses, spyware, or malware and an active Windows file system will more or less automatically re-infect itself simply by starting up.

Likewise, some forms of registry damage or deletion may make a system unbootable, even though all of its files are intact and the registry simply needs some fixing up before Windows can get back to some semblance of normalcy. When this kind of thing happens, you’ll probably be working under the direction of somebody who really knows what he or she is doing and will be glad you’ve got this kind of tool at your disposal. So be sure to mention the various emergency boot tools you can use on your affected systems.