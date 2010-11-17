Trending

How To: Trick Out Your Desktop with Rainmeter

You can turn your desktop into an attractive information portal that requires no manual input thanks to this little program and some scripting skill.

Types of Skins, Part 2

The next information display meter is the weather. As you can see, it gives a five-day forecast, which is always subject to change, and I've watched it change multiple times during the course of the day, since it updates every 30 minutes. This was one skin that needed tweaking, because the default font was ridiculously small.

My second informational skin is a four-in-one RSS reader. Notice that there are four lights on the upper left, and one is green. The green light is the active feed, and it cycles between feeds from Lifehacker, Gizmodo, Techmeme, and Ars Technica at a regular interval. Clicking on the headline launches the story in your default browser.

My Gmail reader is pretty simple. I see only Inbox letters, not spam, and clicking on the headline launches it. This required entering my Gmail address and password in the .INI file.

If I click on the slideshow window, it opens the directory where all the pictures are stored. I had to manually edit that .INI file to point to the directory with my images, which should be easy enough.

The iTunes skin found iTunes on its own, and aside from displaying the song and play time, it has a pause/play, skip, and repeat option.

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ssddx 18 November 2010 03:25
    Sample Destop...Mine
    Hah! I see you use ObjectDock Plus! as well. Awsome program.

    This looks interesting; I will have to check it out. Is that circle in the bottom right a working calendar?
    Reply
  • house70 18 November 2010 05:13
    Hey, tom's, how come we are still getting swamped with spam? Here's an idea: mark as spam any message that has more than 2 links in it and any message that has more than twice the symbol $ in it. That should help out for a while until you come up with even better filters.
    Reply
  • shoelessinsight 18 November 2010 16:29
    I downloaded Rainmeter after reading this article and have been experimenting with it for a few hours. Though I am having a hard time getting reliable readings of my system temperatures and my current wireless bandwidth, most of the skins are surprisingly easy to customize.

    Thanks for the article! =)
    Reply
  • gdroland 18 November 2010 22:17
    Awesome article. I've got alot of Rainmeter desktops setup over on DeviantArt.com / With all the files you need to create them on your own computer. Check them out and don't hesitate to ask in the comments if you have questions/difficulties.

    http://gdroland.deviantart.com/
    Reply
  • cosmie 19 November 2010 03:34
    Which weather skin is being used on the sample desktop?
    Reply
  • ecnovaec 19 November 2010 23:03
    I love your desktop! can you please tell us what clock/etc you are using??
    Reply
  • tgandy 20 November 2010 05:26
    Cosmie,

    I use the Felix weather widget. It comes with the Rainmeter install.
    Reply
  • tgandy 20 November 2010 05:27
    ssddxHah! I see you use ObjectDock Plus! as well. Awsome program.This looks interesting; I will have to check it out. Is that circle in the bottom right a working calendar?
    Yes it is. I've been on the computer at midnight and watched it update the day and date.
    Reply
  • scottman777 20 November 2010 10:04
    I've also downloaded Rainmeter after reading your article - awesome! Where'd you get that calendar?
    Reply
  • scottman777 20 November 2010 10:07
    n/m I found it! Thanks for the article!
    Reply