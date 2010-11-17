Trending

How To: Trick Out Your Desktop with Rainmeter

You can turn your desktop into an attractive information portal that requires no manual input thanks to this little program and some scripting skill.

Configuration, Part 2

If you are still not comfortable with manual skin editing, there's always RainBrowser. You'll find it in the Rainmeter startup menu folder or you can right-click any of Rainmeter's applets and navigate to Configs>Manage Skins.

RainBrowser comes with version 1.3 and helps with the tweaking process for applications. It will show you a skin's functions and which variables you can change. It will show all of the skins you have running and you can turn them off from here, although you can also do that on the desktop. It also lets you browse all skins on your computer, even ones not in use, and you can turn them on from this window as well.

You can make changes to a single skin or apply a global action to all skins. Once you make the changes, you have to select Refresh Skin from the RainBrowser menu and the changes will be loaded into memory.

You can also make visual changes to the applet by clicking on Edit Skin. Doing so updates the main window with different settings, allowing you to do things like adjusting the transparency, making it click-through enabled or not, and a few other choices.

Transparency is purely for aesthetics, but it can really make a difference. Some skin collections come with shaded, translucent images for overlay in the corners. This lets you create a shaded effect. Again, it's all up to your creativity.

  • ssddx 18 November 2010 03:25
    Sample Destop...Mine
    Hah! I see you use ObjectDock Plus! as well. Awsome program.

    This looks interesting; I will have to check it out. Is that circle in the bottom right a working calendar?
  • house70 18 November 2010 05:13
  • shoelessinsight 18 November 2010 16:29
    I downloaded Rainmeter after reading this article and have been experimenting with it for a few hours. Though I am having a hard time getting reliable readings of my system temperatures and my current wireless bandwidth, most of the skins are surprisingly easy to customize.

    Thanks for the article! =)
  • gdroland 18 November 2010 22:17
    Awesome article. I've got alot of Rainmeter desktops setup over on DeviantArt.com / With all the files you need to create them on your own computer. Check them out and don't hesitate to ask in the comments if you have questions/difficulties.

    http://gdroland.deviantart.com/
  • cosmie 19 November 2010 03:34
    Which weather skin is being used on the sample desktop?
  • ecnovaec 19 November 2010 23:03
    I love your desktop! can you please tell us what clock/etc you are using??
  • tgandy 20 November 2010 05:26
    Cosmie,

    I use the Felix weather widget. It comes with the Rainmeter install.
  • tgandy 20 November 2010 05:27
    ssddxHah! I see you use ObjectDock Plus! as well. Awsome program.This looks interesting; I will have to check it out. Is that circle in the bottom right a working calendar?
    Yes it is. I've been on the computer at midnight and watched it update the day and date.
  • scottman777 20 November 2010 10:04
    I've also downloaded Rainmeter after reading your article - awesome! Where'd you get that calendar?
  • scottman777 20 November 2010 10:07
    n/m I found it! Thanks for the article!
