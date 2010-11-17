How To: Trick Out Your Desktop with Rainmeter

Configuration, Part 2

If you are still not comfortable with manual skin editing, there's always RainBrowser. You'll find it in the Rainmeter startup menu folder or you can right-click any of Rainmeter's applets and navigate to Configs>Manage Skins.

RainBrowser comes with version 1.3 and helps with the tweaking process for applications. It will show you a skin's functions and which variables you can change. It will show all of the skins you have running and you can turn them off from here, although you can also do that on the desktop. It also lets you browse all skins on your computer, even ones not in use, and you can turn them on from this window as well.

You can make changes to a single skin or apply a global action to all skins. Once you make the changes, you have to select Refresh Skin from the RainBrowser menu and the changes will be loaded into memory.

You can also make visual changes to the applet by clicking on Edit Skin. Doing so updates the main window with different settings, allowing you to do things like adjusting the transparency, making it click-through enabled or not, and a few other choices.

Transparency is purely for aesthetics, but it can really make a difference. Some skin collections come with shaded, translucent images for overlay in the corners. This lets you create a shaded effect. Again, it's all up to your creativity.