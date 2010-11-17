How To: Trick Out Your Desktop with Rainmeter

Sample Desktop…Mine

Download Rainmeter

So let's run down a sample desktop. I'll use mine as the test subject. I chose a black background image and white text for all of the skins. Skins tend to come with both black and white text and you can decide which ones you want to use. This makes using rotating desktops a bit of a challenge. You can't really have a mix of dark- and light-colored desktops because the text won't change color, so it will be unreadable at times.

Back to my desktop. Let's go clockwise from the top right. That's a clock. Pretty easy.

Below it is the memory and CPU meter. It shows free and used memory and CPU load and uptime.

Below that are meters for the C: and D: drives. Under that is a similar network meter that monitors network traffic, down and up, and then a measure of my wireless signal strength.

Below that is slide show. I pointed it to a directory of wallpapers and every 10 seconds it switches to another photo. You can point to any directory of photos and it will cycle through as well, just like those digital photo frames people like to put on their desk.

Under that is a skin for iTunes. It displays information on the song when music plays.

At the bottom right is the calendar, and a rather stylish one at that. The day, date, month, and year are in the center of the wheel and are displayed in red.

On the bottom left is a five-day weather forecast, complete with wind, humidity, sunrise, sunset, and the moon's phase. Above that is a four-way RSS feed that cycles between four different feeds. Clicking on a headline will open it in a browser.