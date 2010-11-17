Trending

How To: Trick Out Your Desktop with Rainmeter

By

You can turn your desktop into an attractive information portal that requires no manual input thanks to this little program and some scripting skill.

How It Works

Rainmeter uses the Perfmon.dll file, Windows' native performance monitoring library, to get the basics on your system. But if you were to run the stock Windows monitor (Start menu and run perfmon.msc), then you'll see it's pretty boring. So Rainmeter makes monitoring the activity on your desktop readable and readily available.

It also can use a number of third-party DLLs, ranging from iTunes to Sysfan (which monitors system temperature and fan speeds) to a virtual desktop manager. The list of supported plugins and how to call them from within a Rainmeter skin is available on the Rainmeter site. By and large, I leave that to the experts or the people who write skins.

Sparrow skin available on Deviant Art

Sparrow skin available on Deviant Art

Rainmeter supports both 32- and 64-bit Windows, from Windows XP to 7, but the skins go in different locations depending on the OS version. So make sure to read those instructions.

Rainmeter places a raindrop-shaped icon in your system tray, from which you can see what skins are available. If you install a new skin, you'll have to refresh Rainmeter so it sees the new skins. Rainmeter lets you load the skin directly or open the whole directory to edit all of the files.

Skins are just text files. You edit them in Notepad and they tend to vary in quality. Some people write and document their code well, but others do not. Then there's the language barrier. Many non-native English speakers contribute skins and you have to wade through some less than perfect English sometimes, but that's life in a community-driven project.

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ssddx 18 November 2010 03:25
    Sample Destop...Mine
    Hah! I see you use ObjectDock Plus! as well. Awsome program.

    This looks interesting; I will have to check it out. Is that circle in the bottom right a working calendar?
    Reply
  • house70 18 November 2010 05:13
    Hey, tom's, how come we are still getting swamped with spam? Here's an idea: mark as spam any message that has more than 2 links in it and any message that has more than twice the symbol $ in it. That should help out for a while until you come up with even better filters.
    Reply
  • shoelessinsight 18 November 2010 16:29
    I downloaded Rainmeter after reading this article and have been experimenting with it for a few hours. Though I am having a hard time getting reliable readings of my system temperatures and my current wireless bandwidth, most of the skins are surprisingly easy to customize.

    Thanks for the article! =)
    Reply
  • gdroland 18 November 2010 22:17
    Awesome article. I've got alot of Rainmeter desktops setup over on DeviantArt.com / With all the files you need to create them on your own computer. Check them out and don't hesitate to ask in the comments if you have questions/difficulties.

    http://gdroland.deviantart.com/
    Reply
  • cosmie 19 November 2010 03:34
    Which weather skin is being used on the sample desktop?
    Reply
  • ecnovaec 19 November 2010 23:03
    I love your desktop! can you please tell us what clock/etc you are using??
    Reply
  • tgandy 20 November 2010 05:26
    Cosmie,

    I use the Felix weather widget. It comes with the Rainmeter install.
    Reply
  • tgandy 20 November 2010 05:27
    ssddxHah! I see you use ObjectDock Plus! as well. Awsome program.This looks interesting; I will have to check it out. Is that circle in the bottom right a working calendar?
    Yes it is. I've been on the computer at midnight and watched it update the day and date.
    Reply
  • scottman777 20 November 2010 10:04
    I've also downloaded Rainmeter after reading your article - awesome! Where'd you get that calendar?
    Reply
  • scottman777 20 November 2010 10:07
    n/m I found it! Thanks for the article!
    Reply