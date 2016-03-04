Where to Watch Peppa Pig Online

A preschool-age phenomenon since it first starting airing in its native United Kingdom more than a decade ago, Peppa Pig is an animated show that stars a menagerie of adorable anthropomorphic animals lead by the titular 4-year-old piglet. Peppa is a soft-spoken, fun-loving youngster who enjoys camping, flying kites and, true to the rest of her curly tailed brethren, jumping into mud puddles.

The naming conventions for TV from across the pond can get pretty confusing. Four series have aired, adding up to a total of 211 approximately 5-minute episodes in the United Kingdom. Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. mix things up a bit when the show airs here in the States. The network bundles the mini-episodes into 22-minute-long shows (plus commercials).

Episodes are bundled together from across various seasons, though (voice actor changes aside) viewers are likely none the wiser, as the show doesn't contain much in the way of an overarching plot line. When purchased through a la carte services such as iTunes or Amazon, the shows are further bundled into volumes. Episodes on these services contain either two or four shorts, so each volume either has 13 or six episodes, respectively.

There are some free and legal ways to watch the show online. Users can either go straight to the Nick Jr. site for full episodes, shorts and games. Or, even more conveniently, you can visit Peppa Pig's YouTube page. This official channel features a lot of free Peppa content, including several compilation videos that cram in as many as nine episodes each.

Here's the breakdown of other ways to get your — er, your preschooler's — Peppa fix. Keep in mind that not every outlet is created equal. Some services have yet to acquire all of Peppa's adventures. For good measure, each of the prices ending in 99 cents has been rounded up to the nearest dollar.

The easiest way to stream the perky porcine here in the United States is directly from the source. Nickelodeon's Nick Jr. subset has a ton of short Peppa clips running around 2 minutes apiece, along with a smattering of full episodes (about half a dozen) spread out across the volumes. A few of the episodes are free, but most require you to log in with your cable company info. The site also features a slew of interactive activities starring the titular piglet.

A la Carte: Amazon, Google, iTunes and More

Amazon (a la carte)

Sadly, Peppa is not included in Amazon's $99 Prime Video subscription. You can, however, follow all six volumes of her adventures in an a la carte fashion from Amazon and several other services.

Episodes: $1 SD/$2 HD

Volume 1: $10 SD/$13 HD

Volume 2: $10 SD/$13 HD

Volume 3: $10 SD/$13 HD

Volume 4: $10 SD/$13 HD

Volume 5: $10 SD/$13 HD

Volume 6: $10 SD/$13 HD

