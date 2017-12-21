Here's Where to Get HDR Content on Your Phone, TV or PC

Find HDR Content on Phones, TVs or PCs

Display technology has been advancing rapidly in recent years as companies invest heavily in higher resolutions, better screen technologies and other enhancements. But the jump from HD to 4K or ultra HD isn't the only big trend.

More and more TV makers, smartphone makers and now PC makers are turning their attention to high dynamic range (HDR). Rather than take aim at definition, HDR tackles contrast and color accuracy. For years, we've been watching shows and movies on our televisions and handsets in standard dynamic range, a technology that has limited the amount of color we can see on screen.

To address that, companies are delivering HDR-compatible devices that can accommodate the broader color spectrum HDR delivers and ultimately allow you to see a better, more vibrant picture than you would with standard dynamic range.

But there's a catch: accessing HDR. First, you'll need to have a device, like the Galaxy S8 (pictured above) or the LG V30, that can accommodate HDR content on mobile. The iPhone X also supports HDR with its new OLED display. On the television and PC sides, you'll need a set or external monitor from Samsung, LG, Vizio, Asus or another brand that supports HDR.



And finally, you're going to need a source for HDR content.

Although there are some ultra-HD Blu-ray players that support HDR, one of the best ways to get the content to your smartphone or TV is by using streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Video. YouTube and Vudu also support HDR content.

So, once you know that you have a smartphone, television or PC that supports HDR, and you have the content source, you should be ready.

But how, exactly, can you find HDR video, and what is available?

Netflix

Netflix is one of the more prominent destinations for HDR content, due in no small part to the streaming service's popularity. However, Netflix has a relatively short list of HDR-ready titles, and to access that content, you'll need a few things.

For one, you'll need to be a four-screen Netflix plan holder, a service that costs $11.99 per month. If you're a one- or two-screen account holder, you're out of luck. Additionally, you'll need to have a 25 Mbps Internet connection. And if you want to watch Netflix's HDR content on your television, both your TV and the set-top box you're using must support the technology.

On Dec. 20, Netflix announced its support for Windows 10 machines that feature HDR-compatible displays, with some requirements. For starters, viewing in Chrome and Firefox is off the table, as HDR Netflix is only available via the Microsoft Edge browser or via the Netflix app, which can be downloaded from the Windows Store. PCs with integrated Intel graphics need to be updated to the Windows 10 Creators Update (version 1703), feature an Intel 7th Gen Core i3, i5, i7 7-series or i7 7Y-series processor.



Your best bet for finding HDR video is to use the Netflix search and type in "HDR." Upon doing so, Netflix will list most, but not all, of its HDR- or Dolby Vision-compatible content. (Dolby Vision is an HDR format).

As of this writing, most popular Netflix shows support HDR, including Marco Polo and Marvel Daredevil. You'll also find HDR support for Cosmos Laundromat.

Look for the HDR or Dolby Vision icons next to your chosen content to find out which shows or movies support HDR.

Netflix HDR Content*

Marco Polo

Stranger Things 2



Iron Fist

Abstract: The Art of Design

Marvel Daredevil

Knights of Sidonia

Meridian

Chef's Table

Samurai Gourmet

The OA

The Do Over

Jessica Jones

The Ridiculous 6

Luke Cage

Santa Clara Diet

Chef's Table France

Hibana Spark

Marco Polo: One Hundred Eyes

Sparks

Cosmos Laundromat

Marvel Defenders

Naked

Death Note

Friends From College

Glow

First They Killed My Father

Girlboss

Brad Pitt War Machine

Sandy Wexler

Fire Chasers

Okja

The Siege of Jadotville

Amazon Video

Amazon's Video streaming services don't require you to jump through so many hoops, but like Netflix, HDR content on Amazon Video is difficult to find.

To access Amazon's HDR content, you'll need to be a Prime subscriber in good standing who pays $99 per year for access to the service. And like all others, you'll need to have an HDR-compatible device to stream the content.

If you check both boxes, go to Amazon Video and search through the service for "HDR." It's a little wonky, for sure, but it's the only easy way to find what's available.

Many of the original Amazon series like Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent support HDR. In our search for HDR, several movies were are also listed, including Interstellar and Ex Machina.

Amazon HDR Content*

Interstellar

Ex Machina

Coral Reef Adventure

Fury

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Men In Black 3

HowStuffWorks NOW

Bosch

Good Girls Revolt

Highston

Mad Dogs

The Man in the High Castle

Mozart in the Jungle

One Mississippi

Patriot

Red Oaks

The Interestings

The Last Tycoon

Transparent

Z: The Beginning of Everything

After Earth

Amazing Spiderman 2

Chappie

Elysium

Hancock

Pineapple Express

Salt

Smurfs 2

Vudu

Vudu actually makes it easy for you to search for and find HDR content on its service.

Right from its home page, Vudu offers a link to the company's complete selection of streaming ultra HD and HDR films. Simply click on that page and you'll find everything you want to know.

As of this writing, Vudu lists 95 films that come with ultra HD and support either HDR or Dolby Vision. Either way, you'll find a slew of films that will deliver the richer colors you seek, including Jack Reacher, Sing, The Girl on the Train, The Secret Life of Pets and more. Even Goodfellas gets the Dolby Vision treatment.

Although Vudu offers some films for free if you're willing to sit through ads, the vast majority of its content is available for download. So be ready to sign up for the service and dole out some cash to access the HDR content. Most of the other HDR programming you'd find in competing services comes with the subscription you're already paying for.

Still, for the price, you're getting easy access to a boatload of HDR content.

Vudu HDR Content*

Fantastic Beasts

Sing

Arrival

Collateral Beauty

The Accountant

The Secret Life of Pets

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

The Girl On the Train

Sully

Live Die Repeat

Storks

Pacific Rim

Jason Bourne

Lucy

Mad Max Fury Road

Goodfellas

Annabelle

Sherlock Holmes

The Hangover

Furious 7

Lone Survivor

The Conjuring

Central Intelligence

Gatsby

Man of Steel

Pan

Oblivion

Star Trek Beyond

Argo

Entourage

The Legend of Tarzan

Intern

Creed

Batman vs. Superman

YouTube

Rather than offer curated HDR content, YouTube allows any of its Creators, or people who upload content to its site, to deliver HDR. While in one respect that can be a good thing, since it increases the amount of HDR content on the site, but in another, you don't know whether it's the real thing or not. After all, if someone says the video is HDR, how do we really know it's true until we try it out?

In 2016, YouTube announced its support for HDR and with it, published the "HDR Launch Playlist," a repository of HDR content. However, there are only four HDR videos there, including one that shows redwood trees and another that explores the world.

Still, YouTube's list of recommended videos underneath the playlist could be your best friend: when you open the launch playlist, you'll see a handful of other HDR-tagged videos you can check out.

Searching for "HDR" on YouTube might also yield some results, though in many cases, you'll find informational videos and other content that isn't actually in HDR.

YouTube HDR Content*

The World in HDR in 4K (Ultra HD)

The Redwoods

The Underdog

Turning Point

LG Jazz HDR UHD

4K African Wildlife

LG Chess HDR UHD

Australia 8K HDR

Apple TV/iTunes

At long last, Apple now supports 4K and HDR content through its new Apple TV 4K set-top box. The device allows for you to stream its collection of 4K HDR movies to your television.

Apple was quick to note that the company's 4K content comes from the vast majority of movie studios, and it'll be offering the content at the same price you could formerly get HD content through its services. Better yet, if you have movies that are now available in 4K, Apple will automatically upgrade their visual quality at no charge to you.

For now, Apple's 4K HDR content lineup has dozens of films, but look for the company to add more as studios make additional content available.

To find Apple's 4K HDR content, simply choose that category in its iTunes marketplace. You can see it both on the Apple TV and on your computer. You can also search for 4K content with your voice using the Siri remote with the new Apple TV.

Here's a look at some of Apple's top titles in its 4K HDR repository:

Apple HDR Content*

John Wick Chapter 2

Arrival

Logan

Wonder Woman

Goodfellas

Annabelle

Get Hard

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Lucy

Baby Driver

Spider-Man: Homecoming

La La Land

Ghost in the Shell

Mad Max: Fury Road

Snatched

Argo

Assassin's Creed

Fifty Shades Darker

Deepwater Horizon

Moonlight

Fences

T2: Trainspotting

The LEGO Movie

John Wick

The LEGO Batman Movie

Live Die Repeat

Alien: Covenant

Passengers

Office Christmas Party

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Despicable Me

Lone Survivor

Life of Pi

The Magnificent Seven

Deadpool

Brooklyn

Live By Night

