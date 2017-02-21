How to Snag a Pair of Snapchat Spectacles Online

Editors' Note: This story has been updated now that Spectacles are available for sale online.

Perhaps when you first heard about Spectacles, the video-capturing eyewear from Snapchat, you couldn't get your hands on the hard-to-find $129 glasses. Well, Spectacles are now available for sale online, so you don't need to keep refreshing Spectacles.com to track the next elusive pop-up shop.





The company — which recently changed its name to Snap — didn't offer its $129 glasses through traditional outlets like stores or online retailers. Rather, you needed to find a vending machine that's called a Snapbot.



To do, you had to open to the Spectacles home page and click the Find A Bot link, which used to direct you to a map showing you where Spectacles-dispensing Snapbots can be found, or a countdown of the time until their next location was revealed. Now, when you click Find A Bot, the site simply presents its Spectacles purchase page, where you can decide whether you prefer black, coral or teal.

Snap took the wraps off Spectacles back in September. The glasses come equipped with a camera attached to the lens, which you tap to start recording 10-second bursts of video. A light attached to the other lens shows people that you're recording.

The finished video appears in a circular frame — the idea is that Spectacles videos recreate the perspective had when capturing the moment. You can video to the Snapchat app using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Spectacles come with their own case which doubles as a charger.