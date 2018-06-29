The NES Classic Is Back: Where to Buy

Update 6/29: The NES Classic Edition is officially back on sale today (June 29). The system is going fast, but we've outlined your best options for buying below.

If you thought that you would never get your hands on an NES Classic Edition and its 30 classic games, your next chance has arrived.

The system has once again hit physical and digital shelves as of June 29, though supplies are going as fast as you'd expect. Here are your best options for buying right now.

Where to Buy the NES Classic

The NES Classic is being sold at most major online retailers such as Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy. It's also been restocked at many brick-and-mortar stores, so be sure to call your local shop if you plan on going the in-person route. Note that all online shops are selling out fast, and some listings have already been taken over by jacked-up third-party reseller prices.

The NES Classic Edition is a miniature recreation of Nintendo's first-ever games console that comes pre-loaded with 30 games, including The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Castlevania and the Super Mario Bros. series. It connects to your TV via HDMI, and includes a new version of the classic NES controller that will also work on a Wii U (just be warned, the controller has a comically short cable.

If you still haven't been able to snag an NES Classic, there is a silver lining. A whole slew of NES games are coming to Nintendo Switch this fall as part of Nintendo's Switch Online service, which will cost $20 per year.