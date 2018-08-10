How to Pre-Order the Galaxy Note 9

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 isn't just its biggest phablet yet, it's also super-expensive. But thanks to a slew of upgrades -- including its large battery, smarter camera and new S Pen -- we're already looking into pre-ordering the phone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How much does the Galaxy Note 9 cost?

Remember when everyone chastised the iPhone X for costing $999? Well, that's the new normal, as the Galaxy Note 9 starts at $999. And if the 128GB of internal storage in that model isn't enough, a 512GB Note 9 is available for $1,249.

When can you pre-order?

Pre-orders began at midnight last night (Aug. 9), and will end on August 23.

Where can I pre-order?

All of the major carriers — including AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile — as well as Samsung, Best Buy and Sam's Club, are offering pre-order sales of the phone. Check out our guide to the best Galaxy Note 9 deals.

When will I get my phone?

The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to ship to customers (and stores) on August 24. Those who order from Sprint, though, may get their Note 9 early, as a press release from the company stated that handsets are "expected to be delivered as early as Aug. 22."

What extras are available?

If you pre-order the phone before August 23, you'll get the option to choose between one of two pricey perks. Music lovers can opt for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones from AKG (valued at $249), while Fortnite enthusiasts will likely go for the Galaxy Fortnite skin with 15,000 V-bucks (valued at $150). Can't choose? An extra $99 will net you both.

What are the phone’s big features?

Samsung's made the Note 9's S Pen much more productive than ever before, by adding Bluetooth Low Energy so it can wirelessly send signals to the phone. That means the S Pen can work as a remote when taking photos, advancing presentation slides and controlling music playback.

Samsung's also made the Note 9's camera smarter than ever before with artificial intelligence that optimizes photos depending on the subject. Further, expect longer battery life, as the Note 9's 4,000 mAh battery is much larger than the 3,300 mAh battery in the Note 8.