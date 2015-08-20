WhatsApp Now Lets You Transfer iOS Chats to Desktop

WhatsApp addicts on iOS, rejoice; you can now bring your chats to desktop browsers thanks to a new update. The service's iOS app has been updated to add support for its web client, a feature that has already been available on Line and WeChat.

While the web client had been available for Android, Blackberry, Nokia, and Windows Phone devices, this roll-out frees iPhone owners from constantly fishing out their mobile device to chat.

Setting the service up is as easy as opening the Settings Tab, tapping on WhatsApp Web and using the app to scan the QR Code you find on the WhatsApp Web site. However, WhatsApp Web advises users to keep their phones tethered to Wi-Fi to avoid burning through their cellular data plan.

That's because WhatsApp web is not in fact a stand-alone client, unlike iMessages on OS X. Scanning that QR code on the desktop sets up a mirroring relationship between your iOS device and the web app.

The new version with web support is rolling out in waves, so if WhatsApp Web isn't showing up in your settings, just wait. It's coming.