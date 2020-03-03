We're mere weeks away from March Madness 2020. Live streams are available from a wide array of providers, as detailed below. The tournament festivities begin with Selection Sunday, and then the championship game in Atlanta is actually in April.

Selection Sunday is on CBS, the finals are on TBS and the NCAA's got its own 2020 March Madness Live app too, which is available on a slew of platforms. Cord cutters can get their hoops fix, too, if they subscribe to the right service. And you can use a VPN service to follow the action even if you’re traveling.

Here's a closer look at the many ways you can watch men's college basketball crown its national champion.

How to watch March Madness Live

There's an app that carries all of the games that would otherwise air on CBS. That would be the NCAA March Madness Live offering, which is accessible both through a website and a downloadable app that’s compatible with many different devices.

Because March Madness Live features all tournament games, you can use it to watch the final, too. Even cord cutters can watch the action, whether using an HDTV antenna or over a streaming service that offers local channels.

What platforms does the March Madness app worth with?

Name a device, and there's a pretty good chance there's a version of March Madness Live that will run on it. Supported platforms include iOS, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Android, Amazon Fire tablets and TVs, Chromecast, Roku players and TVs, and Xbox One, in addition to web browsers.

March Madness Live also works with Amazon's Alexa-powered speakers. Supported skills include reminding you when specific games are on and checking scores. With the Westwood One app, you can also stream radio broadcasts of games through your Alexa speaker.

Here's where you'll find downloadable versions of the March Madness Live app for various platforms.

What can I expect from the March Madness app?

After the next weeks, the March Madness App live ceases to be useful until March 2021. But if you download the app, you'll find a solid app that includes a host of outstanding features.

In addition to being able to watch live games from the app, you can access Video On Demand, allowing you to check out highlights from past games, watch the biggest moments from each game, and even cast your videos from your mobile devices to your screen via Apple’s Airplay or Google’s Cast. You can also create your own bracket and see how it compares to the picks for friends and family, though that feature isn't much use at this stage in the tournament. (Better luck next year at picking the perfect bracket.)

And if you’re an Apple Watch owner, you can get alerts and live scores fed directly to your wrist.

What about streaming services?

CBS' $6-a-month streaming service — CBS All Access — features all of the tournament games airing on that network. (There's a seven-day free trial of CBS All Access available before that monthly fee kicks in so you could use CBS All Access to watch the semifinals and finals during that trial period.)

As for streaming services, because the remaining game is on CBS, you'll want to confirm that the service of your choice includes your local CBS affiliate — not every local affiliate is included with every streaming service. Here's a list of your options, all of which include 7-day free trials.



How do I use a VPN to watch from outside the U.S.?

If you’re away from home during any part of the tournament, you don’t have to miss out on any of the games. Turning to a VPN service means you can make it seem as if your computer or mobile device is connecting from a different country, allowing you to access the same streaming services you could back home.

We’ve tested and rated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN, which will meet the needs of the vast majority of users. It’s got wide compatibility and superb speeds.