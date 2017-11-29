Watch the Epic Avengers: Infinity War Trailer Right Now

The long-awaited trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is finally here, and boy, was it worth the wait.
The epic new clip gives us a glimpse at the culmination of 10 years of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, with nearly all of Marvel's big-screen superheroes teaming up to stop galactic big bad Thanos as he invades Earth.
The whole thing is a goosebump-inducing, fan-service bonanza. We see Tony Stark and Bruce Banner teaming with Dr. Strange; Spider-Man's epic new Iron Spider suit; and, in perhaps the best moment of the whole trailer, a grizzly, bearded Captain America helping Black Panther and friends take out alien invaders in Wakanda.
Josh Brolin's Thanos looks more imposing than ever, and it looks like we'll finally get some long-awaited romance between Vision and Scarlet Witch. And then there's the post-title kicker: a hilarious, unexpected meeting between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Infinity War is shaping up to be one heck of a payoff of the past few years of Marvel movies, and we can't wait to see the Avengers, Spider-Man and the Guardians beat up a whole bunch of nasty aliens come May 4.