Warframe for Switch: What You Need to Know

Ever wished you could play Warframe on the bus, in bed, or on the toilet? Luckily for you, the popular game is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Warframe's developer, Digital Extremes, announced the transition at its annual Warframe convention, Tennocon 2018. Here's what you need to know:

What is Warframe?

Warframe is a fast-paced cooperative shooter, currently available for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. It's known for being very difficult, with many complex menus and systems to coordinate.



You play as a member of an ancient race of warriors called the Tenno who are now part of a modern-day war. You and three to seven tasked with completing missions to end the war. The missions are intense and challenging, but equally rewarding.

Why should I play Warframe on Switch?

Doom and Wolfstein port developer Panic Button has partnered with Warframe's developer, Digital Extremes, to make this transition happen. This company has a good track record with creating good Switch games that haven't lost their visual luster.



There will also be plenty to do when it arrives. Alongside the Switch release, Digital Extremes unveiled a new "Fortuna" expansion that includes new city and a new faction to Waframe's world. A longer-term "Railjack" expansion will also introduce PvE spaceship combat.

When can I play Warframe on Switch?

Digital Extremes didn't give us a date or any other release details. We expect it sometime this year.



