VTech's Kidizoom Smartwatch Takes Photos, Video

Smartwatches aren't just for adults anymore. Tomorrow, VTech is launching a $60 wrist companion for children aged 4 and up called the Kidizoom Smartwatch.

Continuing its tradition of making learning-oriented tech toys, VTech has outfitted the 1.4-inch, color touch screen Kidizoom with child-friendly offerings such as a built-in camera, video, four onboard games and access to the company's Learning Lodge app store. A built-in mic and app lets your kid record his voice and tweak it with 5 voice changing effects.

Critics might argue that a camera, voice recorder and library of games are not educational features. Thankfully, the Kidizoom also carries a few more traditional watch features such as an alarm clock, timer and stopwatch. It also offers more than 50 digital and analog faces, which Vtech says will help kids learn to tell time.

The device is also designed to withstand drops, bumps, splashes and sweat.

The Kidizoom isn't the first smartwatch for kids. In April, LeapFrog launched a $40 fitness tracker for kids called the LeapBand. During our hands on with the LeapBand, which will be available in August, we found LeapFrog's device engaging but a tad chunky for a kid's small wrist. The LeapBand was also more of a health and fitness tracker to get kids moving and active, while VTech's product appears to be more simplistic.

The Kidizoom Smartwatch will be available in blue, pink, white and green.

