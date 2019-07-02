Early Prime Day Deal: $150 Off the Excellent Vizio M-Series Quantum 4K TV

Vizio makes some of the best-performing value TVs. While we predict that many budget 4K sets will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day, chances are slim you'll see noteworthy Vizio deals from Amazon.

So Walmart (and a few other retailers) are getting a jump start on Prime Day with discounts on Vizio's 2019 lineup of TVs. The sale includes the new Vizio 65-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV (M658), which is on sale for $848. That's $150 off and the best price we've seen for Vizio's new TV, which won our Editor's Choice award and locked a spot in our list of the best tvs of 2019.

Other Vizio TV deals include:

(Image credit: Vizio M-Series 4K TV (Credit: Vizio))

The M658 is a noteworthy set because it offers a surprisingly premium experience for a sub-$1,000 TV. It now sports Vizio's Quantum technology, which is Vizio's branded response to Samsung's QLED. In our testing, the new enhanced display delivered fantastic color and brightness.

Meanwhile, Vizio's updated SmartCast 3 operating system offers plenty of flexibility with its combination of free content, included apps, and built-in Google Chromecast. The TV also supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG content.

The discounted pricing is slated to end July 7.