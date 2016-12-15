iPhone 7, Google Pixel Lead Verizon's Holiday Freebies

Verizon is looking to fight its fellow carriers with freebies, and you could wind up reaping the rewards — if you've got a phone to trade in and are willing to sign on for two years of service with Big Read.

Verizon announced a limited time deal starting today (Dec. 15), in which you can get your hands on some of the more popular flagship phones for free. That includes the iPhone 7, Google Pixel and Galaxy S7, which are among the top available smartphones currently available by our rankings. To get the free device, you'll need to turn in an eligible phone and sign up for a 24-month agreement with the company.

Eligible trade-ins include the iPhone 6s Plus or newer, a Galaxy S6 or newer, a Galaxy Note 5, Droid Turbo 2, LG G5, or LG V10. So don't expect that aging smartphone to net you a free high-end device. It's also important to note that the freebie is only on the cheapest versions of the aforementioned handsets. So, if you want an iPhone 7 with 32GB of storage, you'll get it for free with a qualified trade-in. If you want the 128GB model, expect to pay $4.17 a month.

If you don't have a phone to trade in, Verizon's still willing to do a deal, but you'll have to make a monthly payment over two years. The good news is, you'll only pay $10 a month for either an iPhone 7, Google Pixel or Moto Z Droid.

Verizon isn't the only carrier offering smartphone deals this holiday season. But this limited-time offer is noteworthy because it centers on flagships rather than lesser-know handsets or discount models.

One other tidbit from Verizon: if you're looking for an iPad, Verizon is offering a $200-off deal with a two-year contract on any of Apple's slates. It's also offering customers $250 off any iPad when you buy an iPhone.