No Way to Huawei: Verizon Reportedly Joins Phone Ban

Verizon is reportedly joining the ranks of carriers that find it untenable to sell Huawei smartphones in the U.S.



The U.S. carrier has decided to ditch plans to sell Huawei smartphones, including the Mate 10 Pro, Bloomberg is reporting, citing sources who claim to have knowledge of its plans. Verizon is joining AT&T, which earlier this month also decided that it wouldn't offer any Huawei smartphones. It's believed that the carriers have faced government pressure to not sell Huawei smartphones over Chinese spying concerns.



Huawei is one of the most prominent smartphone manufacturers in the world. It's also the most prominent Chinese smartphone maker. And while the company makes a variety of devices that can directly compete with the likes of Apple's iPhone X and Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, in the U.S., at least, it's been hobbled by lawmakers that fear it's too closely connected with the Chinese government.

In our review of the Mate 10 Pro, we praised its artificial intelligence features, excellent camera and long battery life, giving it a rating of 8 out of 10.

For its part, Huawei has publicly decried such comments and has said under no uncertain terms that it's not working with the Chinese government. Instead, Huawei wants to expand its smartphone presence around the globe, and that includes expanding its operation in the U.S.



Huawei and China have come under increased scrutiny in the last couple of days after a leaked national security document floated the idea of the U.S. creating a nationalized 5G network, as reported on by Axios. That document cited China and Chinese equipment makers, like Huawei, and said that their technologies could be used to spy on Americans and American activities.

However, the Trump administration subsequently denied that it had plans to build a 5G network, as reported by Recode. While it's unlikely that the proposal will ever come to fruition, it has stoked fears over China and its possible meddling in American affairs.



Still, Verizon's and AT&T's apparent decision to not sell Huawei smartphones doesn't mean you can't buy one. You would just need to go through such retailers as Best Buy and Amazon. The question is whether the government will exert pressure on retailers next.