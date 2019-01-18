Verizon's BOGO Sale Includes Pixel 3, iPhone XS

Verizon's first major sale of the year is here and for most families and couples — this one is a no brainer.







For a limited time, Verizon is offering a BOGO — buy one, get one free — promo on multiple flagship smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and Google. The deals are as follows:

In order to qualify for the BOGO sale, you'll have to activate a new line of service and purchase your phone via a monthly payment plan. And that's it. The credits for your second phone are applied over the span of 24 months, so you'll be tied to Verizon for at least 2 years.



But here's one more perk, sign up for Verizon's Beyond Unlimited ($50/line) or Above Unlimited ($60/line) and you'll get Apple Music for free. Previously, Verizon was only offering a 6-month Apple Music trial.