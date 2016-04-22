How to Use Roku Search

Select Search from the Home menu.

This allows you to enter a term into a text search box. Remember that you can search not only for TV and movie titles, but also for actors, directors, producers and even streaming apps.



Use voice search (even if your remote doesn't have a mic).

If you have a Roku 3 or Roku 4, your remote control has a search button, which will activate a voice search.

If you don't have a remote, however, you can accomplish the same thing from the Roku mobile app.

1. Select Search.

2. Tap on Voice.

3. Run your search.

Simply search for a TV show, movie, actor, director, producer or app, and results will show up on the big screen.

