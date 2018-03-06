How to Save on Switch Games with My Nintendo Points

That virtual currency you've been racking up from buying Nintendo games just got more valuable. My Nintendo Gold Points can finally be used towards Switch purchases, allowing you to save a few bucks on your next digital game.

If you've purchased digital or physical Switch games over the past year, you've earned gold points. One gold point is equivalent to one U.S. cent; digital games earn you 5 percent of that game's value in gold points, while physical games get you one percent. So, for example, a $60 digital game will net you $3 in gold points to redeem towards your next purchase.

How to Use Gold Points Towards a Switch Game

1. Open the Nintendo eShop.

2. Select a game you'd like to buy.

3. Select "Proceed to Purchase."

4. Select Redeem Points. From here, you can decide how many of your points you want to put towards your purchase. The discount will then be applied to your total cost.

The catch? There are a few. Gold points expire after a year, so if you've racked any up in the past 12 months, be sure to use them before it's too late. Fortunately, you can check Nintendo's website to see when your points are set to disappear.

Moreover, the Gold Points promotion simply isn't a great deal. As Cnet points out, you'd have to spend $6,000 in physical games order to get enough points for a free $60 Switch title. That's a pretty meager reward for that much loyalty.

Still, being able to shave a few bucks off of your next Switch purchase is better than nothing. So put those points to use while you can.