How-To: Upgrade Your Netbook, Easily

Test Netbook Specs
Both of these netbooks feature fairly standard configurations, although perusing Dell’s outlet store will quickly show that many buyers add numerous bells and whistles to the base unit. The Asus Eee PC 1000HE we used was completely basic, but the Dell Mini 9 we purchased from the Dell Outlet added a built-in Bluetooth module (at a cost increment of $20) to an otherwise stock model.
|Machine
|CPU
|RAM
|Drive
|Networking / Bluetooth
|1000 HE
|Atom N280
|1 GB DDR2-667
|Seagate 160 GB 5,400 RPM
|Wired: Atheros AR8121 GbE
Wireless: Azurewave 802.11 b/g
Bluetooth: Broadcom BT-253
|Mini 9
|Atom N270
|1 GB DDR2-800
|STEC 8 GB mini-PCI SSD
|Wired: Atheros AR8121 GbE
Wireless: Broadcom 802.11 b/g
Bluetooth: J613H BT module
|Machine
|Display
|Ports
|Video
|Battery
|1000 HE
|1024x600 10.2"
|3x USB 2.0
SD Card slot
RJ-45 LAN
Microphone
Headphone jacks
|Mobile Intel 945 Express
Standard VGA D-15
|6 cell Li-on 48 WH (min 2.9 Ah) 7.4 V 10.7 oz/305 g 137 x54 x 37 mm
|Mini 9
|1024x600
9.0"
|3x USB 2.0
SD Card slot
RJ-45 LAN
Microphone
Headphone jacks
|Mobile Intel 945 Express
Standard VGA D-15
|3 cell Li-on 64WH (min 2.1 Ah) 14.8 V 7.5 oz/ 215 g 140.6 x 68.5 x 44.7mm
What You Need
Our obvious candidates for upgrade are RAM, which we upgrade from 1 GB to 2 GB in each machine, and storage. Even though our Dell model shipped with 1 GB of DDR2-800 installed, we upgraded both machines to 2 GB of DDR2-667 (PC2-5300) because 333 MHz is as fast as the Atom processor family can access RAM. For our testing, we paid $24 for a 200-pin Transcend DDR2-667 SO-DIMM. Ours came from Newegg, but you can get it anywhere, sometimes as cheaply as $20-22.
When it comes to storage, the machines diverge. For the Asus, we replaced the stock 5,400 RPM 160 GB Seagate ST9160310AS with two different drives to see how they fare. The drives were a 7,200 RPM Seagate ST9250410AS 250 GB hard disk (goes for $60 or less) and a SuperTalent MasterDrive SX SSD SAM28GM25S (goes for $325 to $350). For the Mini 9, we replaced the stock STEC 8 GB mini-PCIe with a SuperTalent 32GB SSD FEM32GFDL (goes for $87 and up at etailers). We also found a Class 6 32 GB SDHC memory card from Ritek (goes for $82 and up).
The best news here is that the only tools you need appear in the last photo on this page (in fact, we used only the small Philips head screwdriver in this small set to make all of our system modifications).
Btw, you might want to remove the batteries before you remove and replace any internal parts. Just to be safe. ActiveMP also sells SSD replacements so you might want to check them out.
Seatools is free, fast, small and relatively simple to use with a nice GUI in DOS. I have to admit I have tweaked the basic DOS configuration to recognise USB drives.
Not all netbooks come with 2.5" drives, and finding replacements for 1.8" models or units that use proprietary connectors/cradles will create trouble. Not all netbook hard drives are as easy to get to either.
Bumping up storage and ram won't do much though if you need more performance or a higher-res display. I was lucky to grab a HP 2133 last year that's still working well for me, but I'm eager to trade up to a Pinetrail unit as soon as Intel gets its act together.
Is it a bios update, is it tied to the hardware, what will happen if I get a 4gb module to put in the netbook?
As for the Aspire omission: I purchased both of these netbooks with my own hard-earned cash. The chancellor of the exchequer--my wife, that is--forbade me to purchase a 3rd netbook for cost reasons. If you want to loan me your Aspire, I'll gladly make the upgrades and photograph them, then return it to you exactly as it was sent to me (and cover shipping both ways). I wanted to get one of those, and a Samsung, and a ..., but "you can't always get what you want."
Thanks again to one and all,
--Ed--