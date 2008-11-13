UMID Makes Netbooks Look Fat

UMID, a Korean manufacturer has been spotted with this really small netbook that packs a punch. The device apparently weighs in at just 315 grams (a little over half-pound). Exact dimensions have not been mentioned yet, but the casing itself looks very attractive, almost as though the device is trying to mimic most of the fancy cellular device styles.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The device is Intel Atom-powered at 1.33 GHz with 1 GB of RAM and comes with storage up to 32 GB via SSD. Other noted features are WiBro, WiMAX, HSDPA, WiFi, and of course, Bluetooth. A 1.3 megapixel camera is built in and situated next to a 4.8-inch 1024 x 600 touchscreen display. One article vaguely suggests that the device is available (in Korea) running XP, Vista, or even Linux. We are not sure how accurate this claim is, if it simply means that the device is ‘capable’ of running all three. Either way, this thing is a pretty packed device – even more so for its size.

There has been no mention of when, or even if, this device will be available outside of Korea. All we know is that it would be definitely welcomed around here – we hope to be seeing it one day.

Original Source.