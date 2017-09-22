How to Turn Off iPhone Notifications in iOS 11

Are you constantly inundated with push notifications reminding you to play some random game? Have you had enough of pings, dings, and buzzes for one day? It’s time to take control of notifications on iOS before they take control of you.

If you've upgraded to iOS 11 — and you should — you'll find a new way to avoid distracting notifications when you're behind the wheel of a car. The redesigned Control Center in iOS 11 should also make it easier to access the Do Not Disturb feature on your phone.

Here's how to keep distractions to a minimum on your iOS 11-powered iPhone.



Temporarily Silence Notifications Using Do Not Disturb

If all you want to do is temporarily silence notifications, the Do Not Disturb feature in iOS may be your best friend — and it’s only an upward swipe away from anywhere on your device.

1. Swipe up from the bottom of your screen to get to Control Center

2. Tap the Do Not Disturb icon— it’s shaped like a crescent moon. In iOS 11, the moon turns purple when you've activated the feature.



There: Do Not Disturb is now activate. When it's turned on, your phone won’t play any alert sounds or vibrate when you receive a notification while your phone is locked. Notifications will still appear on the lock screen.

Change Do Not Disturb Settings

For some finer control over Do Not Disturb, you're going to want to plunge into the feature's settings. Go into the Settings app and tap on Do Not Disturb so that you can decide exactly who can reach you and when.



At the top of the Do Not Disturb settings panel, you'll find a toggle for turning the feature on and off. It's the same control you can activate through Control Center, and it silences phone calls and alerts.

The Scheduled section in Do Not Disturb's settings lets you pick particular hours to block out distractions — overnight, say. Just below that, the Silence section lets you set when incoming and notifications will be silenced: you can opt for always silencing them or just when your iPhone is locked.



You also have the option to specify who gets to override Do Not Disturb. You can designate favorites or groups from your contacts, and their phone calls will still get through, even when Do Not Disturb is turned on. Worried that an important call won't get through? iPhones have a Repeated Calls setting that allows a second call from the same person within three minutes of the first call to not be silenced; the setting is on by default.

iOS 11 adds a new feature to Do Not Disturb's settings — you can now activate the feature when you're in a car. You can opt to have Do Not Disturb turn on automatically whenever the iPhone's accelerometer determines you're in motion or if you've set up your iPhone to connect automatically with your car's Bluetooth, you can have the feature turn on every time your car and phone pair up. There's an option in Control Center for manually turning on the feature, too.

We've got a detailed list of instructions for setting up and using Do Not Disturb While Driving in iOS 11.



Turn Off Notifications for Specific Apps

If you want to keep notifications for some apps while preventing others from sending notifications entirely, you can do that as well through iOS’s Notifications settings.

1. Open the Settings app and tap Notifications.

2. Tap the app whose notifications you want to silence. (In the above screenshot, we've selected CNN's app.)



3. Slide the Allow Notifications toggle to the “Off” position.



This screen also lets you adjust the sounds that play when you get a notification from a specific app. You can also set where the banner notification appears and how long it sticks around for.

